Watch Klay Thompson dunk before Warriors-Lakers opening night

By Alex Espinoza
 9 days ago
Klay Thompson is looking good as he continues to ramp up his rehab.

After wrapping up his work during Tuesday's shootaround before the Warriors-Lakers season opener, the injured Warriors guard threw down a dunk. The reporters from @LetsGoWarriors shared video of Thompson from the Staples Center (2:22 mark below).

The 7 p.m. PT Warriors-Lakers matchup can be heard on 95.7 The Game, radio home of Golden State all season long.

After missing last season with an Achilles injury, it's encouraging to see Thompson elevate and throw one down, even if it was a simple shootaround dunk.

Klay is expected to return to full speed in practice in mid-November and looks to be on track to rejoin the Warriors by January.

95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

