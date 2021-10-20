CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Zack Greinke gets just 4 outs against Red Sox

 9 days ago
It was difficult to see this one coming.

Zack Greinke, who hadn't started since Sept. 19, managed just four outs against the Red Sox, getting lifted with a runner on base and one out in the second inning of his Astros' showdown with the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Working at a methodical pace, the righty ended up throwing 38 pitches (17 strikes) before being replaced by lefty Brooks Raley to face Red Sox leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Greinke exited with his team trailing 2-1 in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series thanks to Xander Bogaerts' 413-foot, two-run homer in the first. The blast came immediately after the raucous Fenway crowd started chanting the pitcher's name.

The soft-throwing Greinke (his fastball maxed out at 90.2 mph) did himself no favors thanks to three walks to go along with the one hit.

The move to replace Greinke did pay off for Dusty Baker, with Raley managing to follow a walk to Schwarber with a strikeout Kiké Hernandez and fly ball from Rafael Devers.

