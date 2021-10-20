CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jabari Parker returns to Boston Celtics after clearing waivers

By Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

Two days after getting released by the Boston Celtics, Jabari Parker cleared waivers and re-signed with the team, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

If the Celtics had retained Parker all along, half of his $2.2 million contract would have been guaranteed. Instead, the team reportedly is bringing the 6-foot-8 forward back on a non-guaranteed deal.

The Celtics became the sixth NBA team Parker suited up for after he signed with them as a free agent in April. The move came weeks after he was waived by the Sacramento Kings.

Parker, 26, averaged a 5.5 points in a total of 13 games for Sacramento and Boston last season.

NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand at the start of the season

Selected second overall in the 2014 draft by the Bucks out Duke, Parker spent four seasons in Milwaukee before playing for the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento and Boston. His career was slowed after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament twice.

In 298 career NBA games, including 190 starts, Parker is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

–Field Level Media

