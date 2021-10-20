New York Giants place Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

The New York Giants’ offensive line took another hit on Tuesday when left tackle Andrew Thomas was placed on injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right ankle during the second quarter of New York’s 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The second-year tackle will miss three games as a result of Tuesday’s move by the Giants, who saw center Nick Gates (leg) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee) previously sustain season-ending injuries.

“Andrew is a great player,” quarterback Daniel Jones said, per the New York Post. “He’s played well for us this year. He’s an important piece.”

Thomas, 22, has appeared in 21 games (20 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matt Peart, a second-year player out of UConn, replaced Thomas on Sunday.

Wide receiver/return specialist C.J. Board was also placed on injured reserve after sustaining a fractured forearm against the Rams.

The Giants on Tuesday signed tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Dante Pettis off their practice squad.

Cunningham, 26, played three snaps at right tackle on Sunday after playing five on special teams the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pettis, 25, has recorded 47 receptions for 700 yards in 31 career games (12 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.

New York signed four players to its practice squad, including veteran linebacker Bernardrick McKinney.

–Field Level Media

