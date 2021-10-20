CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New York Giants place Andrew Thomas (ankle) on IR

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mB0t8_0cWWML5e00

The New York Giants’ offensive line took another hit on Tuesday when left tackle Andrew Thomas was placed on injured reserve.

Thomas injured his right ankle during the second quarter of New York’s 38-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The second-year tackle will miss three games as a result of Tuesday’s move by the Giants, who saw center Nick Gates (leg) and guard Shane Lemieux (knee) previously sustain season-ending injuries.

“Andrew is a great player,” quarterback Daniel Jones said, per the New York Post. “He’s played well for us this year. He’s an important piece.”

Thomas, 22, has appeared in 21 games (20 starts) since being selected by the Giants with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matt Peart, a second-year player out of UConn, replaced Thomas on Sunday.

Wide receiver/return specialist C.J. Board was also placed on injured reserve after sustaining a fractured forearm against the Rams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBVh1_0cWWML5e00
Also Read:
Time for the New York Giants to blow it up ahead of NFL trade deadline

The Giants on Tuesday signed tackle Korey Cunningham and wide receiver Dante Pettis off their practice squad.

Cunningham, 26, played three snaps at right tackle on Sunday after playing five on special teams the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Pettis, 25, has recorded 47 receptions for 700 yards in 31 career games (12 starts) with the San Francisco 49ers and Giants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WuEqp_0cWWML5e00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Titans make statement heading into Week 7

New York signed four players to its practice squad, including veteran linebacker Bernardrick McKinney.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Giants Injury Report: Thomas on IR, Ross out, receivers decimated

As if Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams didn’t present a significant hurdle for the New York Giants, Week 7 will be even more tumultuous with the majority of the starting receiver core injured. The Giants will once again be without the majority of Daniel Jones’s weapons, ranging from...
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Matthew Peart will assume starting LT duties in Andrew Thomas’ absence

The Giants have a new starting left tackle…for the time being at least. According to USA Today’s Art Stapleton, Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale notes second-year man Matthew Peart will assume the blindside duties while veteran Nate Solder plays on the right side. This comes amid the absence of primary starting left tackle Andrew Thomas, who landed on injured reserve this week with ankle and foot injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#The New York Giants#The Los Angeles Rams#The New York Post
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baltimore Ravens Trade Rumors

No NFL team was hit harder by the injury bug this preseason than the Baltimore Ravens, who lost several key players – including multiple at the running back position – to injuries prior to the start of the year. John Harbaugh’s team is still going strong, though. Baltimore is 3-1...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
PennLive.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s last game as Steelers’ starter could be Sunday vs. Broncos

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Stick a fork in him; Ben Roethlisberger is done. Such is the cold-eyed, callous assessment of once-adoring Steelers Nation. Certainly, it is, if you judge by the damning reaction on Twitter in wake of the Steelers’ season-crushing 27-17 loss in Green Bay. This time it wasn’t on the Steelers young and unproven offensive line. The Steelers’ struggles were clearly the result of their 39-year-old, future Hall of Fame quarterback’s rapidly fading skills. Big Ben is but a slight shadow of his former self. He can’t move in Matt Canada’s offense requiring mobility. Worse, he’s missing wide-open receivers down the football. The result, splash plays have been reduced to a trickle. No wonder Mike Tomlin was caught on TV camera’s making moon eyes at the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers from the sidelines. He’s looking for a quarterback, any quarterback, that can be paired with Pittsburgh’s plethora of talented receivers, its promising rookie running back, and a defense that, when it hits its stride and shrugs off a string of nagging injuries, should be as stinging and sack-happy as ever. No wonder the sad yet anxious eyes of Steelers Nation are on Big Ben, waiting, wondering when he’ll be shown a seat on the sideline. Conventional wisdom held that the final curtain on Ben’s career would fall during the Steelers’ bye week later this month. Now, Steelers fans and analysts alike are insisting Ben be shown the door to the showers should he falter against the mediocre Broncos Sunday at Heinze Field. Are we seeing Big Ben’s last game as a starter? Even Mike Tomlin, a Ben believer, conceded Roethlisberger, once so capable of shrugging off pass rushers and eluding pressure, is simply can’t move the way he once did. That’s a huge concession, considering Canada’s offense is predicated on movement. Then again, nothing about this still-young Steelers’ season makes any sense. Sitting Big Ben would be the one thing that makes sense. Endings are hard. Just ask Stephen King. A Hollywood ending for Ben and these Steelers was always fantasy. This isn’t Tinseltown. It’s Pittsburgh. It’s the NFL. No one beats Father Time. Except, of course, Tom Brady. Here now are the valid, inescapable reasons for Ben taking a seat on the bench – plus an impassioned Pittsburgh counterargument to stick with Roethlisberger – all in this ‘pains-me-to-say-it’ edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And be sure to check out my PennLive column first thing Thursday. It will be packed with plenty of memes depicting Pittsburgh’s shocking displeasure and displeasure with its aging, struggling Steelers’ quarterback.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy