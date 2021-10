GREENSBORO, N.C. — It could sound spooky, that’s the sound of howling coyotes. The North Carolina Wildlife Commission said you will hear coyotes howling just in time for Halloween. It means the younger coyotes are on the move. Wildlife officials said young coyotes are leaving their parents’ territory to establish their own. They can even wander long distances up to 300 miles before settling down to find a mate. They said the young pups will often travel together before splitting off in search of their mate. They will yip, howl, and bark to keep track of each other. Wildlife officials said they vocalize rapidly and it can make two coyotes sound like twenty.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO