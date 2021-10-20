Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Out for opener

The Los Angeles Lakers have already begun dealing with various injuries before the regular season has started. In addition to Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker, who recently underwent surgeries, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington missed the final games of the preseason due to injuries. As the regular-season opener...
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel offered a concerning update on guard Kendrick Nunn’s knee. Nunn, who missed the Lakers’ season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors, had an MRI on his knee that revealed a bone bruise. He won’t be returning to the lineup anytime soon, as the...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington will be sidelined for his team’s regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, head coach Frank Vogel announced at practice on Monday. “Wayne Ellington will be out,” Vogel said. “[Kendrick] Nunn is going to be listed as questionable and [Malik] Monk...
Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn had been dealing with an ankle sprain for the last week-plus, which was thought to be the main reason why he couldn’t play during the team’s season opener on Tuesday night (he was a game-time decision, and didn’t pass the pre-game checks). However, it turns out...
On the penultimate day before the start of the regular season, the Lakers took to the practice court for one of the final times this preseason on Sunday. After going winless in six exhibition games, the Lakers are still searching for their first win of the new season as they host Golden State on Tuesday.
Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
Chicago Bulls legend Joakim Noah recently revealed that he thought it was a “done deal” that Chris Bosh was going to join the Bulls following the 2009-10 NBA season. Moreover, he thought Bosh would convince Dwyane Wade to join the Bulls and that LeBron James would follow. “Chicago lost in...
Unvaccinated NBA players could face jail time when they play in Canada this season. The Toronto Raptors are returning home after playing last season in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic and the country has a few strict guidelines that must be adhered to. “NBA players were informed unvaccinated players who...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time. Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.
Russell Westbrook had a very difficult outing in his first official game with the Los Angeles Lakers. During the Lakers season opener, Westbrook notched 8 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and had 4 turnovers. Westbrook ended the game with a disappointing +/- score of -23. Westbrook's poor run of form...
The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a huge win on Thursday as they defeated Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on their home floor. After the game, Ja Morant decided to call out his team after what he felt was a lackluster start to the game for the Grizzlies. According...
Michael Jordan is a trendsetter for the NBA in so many ways. Many of the things he did, whether it be on the court or off the court, have become common practices in the NBA today. Many of the players playing in the league today having grown up wanting to 'be like Mike'.
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
