NBA

Lakers' Kendrick Nunn: Out for opener

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Nunn (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of...

www.cbssports.com

silverscreenandroll.com

Wayne Ellington out vs. Warriors, Malik Monk is probable, Kendrick Nunn is questionable

Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington will be sidelined for his team’s regular season opener against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, head coach Frank Vogel announced at practice on Monday. “Wayne Ellington will be out,” Vogel said. “[Kendrick] Nunn is going to be listed as questionable and [Malik] Monk...
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Medical Analysis: What it means that Kendrick Nunn has ‘bone bruise’ in his knee

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn had been dealing with an ankle sprain for the last week-plus, which was thought to be the main reason why he couldn’t play during the team’s season opener on Tuesday night (he was a game-time decision, and didn’t pass the pre-game checks). However, it turns out...
NBA
chatsports.com

Lakers Practice Notes: Monk, Nunn return to practice, Melo remains optimistic

On the penultimate day before the start of the regular season, the Lakers took to the practice court for one of the final times this preseason on Sunday. After going winless in six exhibition games, the Lakers are still searching for their first win of the new season as they host Golden State on Tuesday.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Complex

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Announce Decision On LeBron James

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time. Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On What He Did After Kobe Bryant Won His 5th Ring: "I Tore My House Up."

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant had a complex relationship during their time together with the Los Angeles Lakers and after that. They led the purple and gold to the NBA championship in three straight seasons before their differences split them. Shaq was traded to the Miami Heat in 2004, while Kobe inherited a struggling Lakers team.
