EHS Girls Soccer Nips MDI 1-0

We have the 2021-2022 MDI Basketball Schedules! No we don't know what the policy is going to be on masking or fans in the gyms. All that will come. We are also waiting for the Ellsworth schedules and make sure that as media, we will be able to get into the away games, so we can put together our broadcast schedule for on-air and on-line.

