EHS Girls Soccer Nips MDI 1-0

Both the MDI Girls and Boys Soccer Teams will be in action this Friday, October 22nd and be on the road in Class B North Prelim Soccer Games. The Boys, finished the season with a 1-8-3 record, and 9th in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. They will play at Waterville on Friday at 3 p.m. Waterville finished 8th in the Heal Point Standings with a record of 4-9-1. The boys will play at Webber Field - it's between Waterville Junior High School and Thomas College. Waterville Junior High is located at 100 West River Road and Thomas College is located at 100 West River Road. It's directly across from Centerpoint Community Church which is located at 155 West River Rd.
