Northern Highlands over Indians Hills - Boys soccer recap

It started with a flick and ended with a title. When all was said and done on Friday, it took just one goal for Rutgers Prep to bring home its first Prep B championship since 2007. UNC commit Melina Rebimbas sparked the play when she chipped a ball over the defense. Rookie Addison Halpern headed the feed into the net just before colliding with the keeper.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 MINUTES AGO