Northern Highlands over Indians Hills - Boys soccer recap
Ty Pennington had a hat trick and Northern Highlands used a big second half to pull away and beat Indian Hills, 4-0, in Allendale. Northern Highlands...www.nj.com
Ty Pennington had a hat trick and Northern Highlands used a big second half to pull away and beat Indian Hills, 4-0, in Allendale. Northern Highlands...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0