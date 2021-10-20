CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northern Highlands over Indians Hills - Boys soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 9 days ago
Ty Pennington had a hat trick and Northern Highlands used a big second half to pull away and beat Indian Hills, 4-0, in Allendale. Northern Highlands...

NJ.com

Rutgers Prep girls soccer wins 1st Prep B title since 2007 (PHOTOS)

It started with a flick and ended with a title. When all was said and done on Friday, it took just one goal for Rutgers Prep to bring home its first Prep B championship since 2007. UNC commit Melina Rebimbas sparked the play when she chipped a ball over the defense. Rookie Addison Halpern headed the feed into the net just before colliding with the keeper.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County X-C Championships, Friedrich, Liu-Walter are victorious

Junior Emma Friedrich bested the field with a time of 18:39 to win the Essex County Girls Cross-Country Championship at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday. Friedrich was able to distance herself from Cedar Grove senior Tara Smurla, who was runner-up in 18:51 as they were the only two runners among the field of 111 to break 19:00. There were eight underclassmen to finish among the top 10.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Cross Prep over Burlington City - Boys soccer recap

Nic Torres and Josh Neely recorded two goals and one assist apiece to lead Holy Cross Prep to a win at home over Burlington City, 6-0, in Delran. Landon Smith and Joshua Wilkins scored a goal apiece while keeper Stephen Foley was called upon to make four saves to secure the shutout for Holy Cross Prep (10-9), the team’s sixth of the season and second in its last three games.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Lodi edges Hawthorne - Boys soccer recap

Esteban Tabares scored the lone goal of the game in the first half off an assist from Mateo Angosto Ventura, giving the back line the narrow advantage it needed to secure the shutout as well as the victory, 1-0, in Hawthorne. Goalkeeper Joan Caro tallied seven saves between the pipes...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Highlands, NJ
Allendale, NJ
Highlands, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Medford Tech - Boys soccer recap

Junior Lucas Sample registered a hat trick and sophomore Brandon Carra added two as New Egypt got its second win of the season with a 6-4 triumph over Medford Tech in Medford. Junior Andrew Molnar added a goal for New Egypt (2-15) while sophomore keeper Quincy Soto finished with five saves.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Who wins a title in 2021? Breaking down all 20 girls soccer sectional title races

The state tournament begins next Tuesday, and it’s time to look at the playoff picture. NJ Advance Media breaks down a favorite, contenders and dark horses in all 20 the state tournament sections, taking a bracket-by-bracket look at the teams who could win the title next month. Click through the links below to get a full at the entire state tournament.
SOCCER
Ty Pennington
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Keyport - Football recap

Joe Beley scored a game-clinching 4th quarter two point conversion in Point Pleasant Beach’s 8-6 win over Keyport, in Point Pleasant. Dawson MacPherson ran in a five-yard touchdown with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter to tie the game 6-6 for Point Beach (2-7). Beley ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Bernards over Middlesex - Football recap

Connor Laverty accounted for three total touchdowns as Bernards beat Middlesex, 35-21, in cold and windy Middlesex. Laverty first fought Charlie Gonella through the air from 10 yards out in the first quarter. After Middlesex responded on its first drive with a touchdown, Chris Dietrich threw a 30-yard touchdown pass...
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Barnegat rushes past Pinelands

Myquan Rush ran for three touchdowns to lead Barnegat to a 36-0 win over Pinelands in Little Egg Harbor. Rush had scored twice on the ground in the second quarter, including from 10 yards out, to extend the Bengals’ lead to 21-0 at halftime. He bust through for a 60-yard score in the third.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

