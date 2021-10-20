CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Serge Ibaka (back) to miss Los Angeles Clippers’ opener on Thursday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpLBp_0cWWKAAP00

Los Angeles Clippers forward/center Serge Ibaka won’t play in Thursday’s season opener against the Golden State Warriors , coach Tyronn Lue told reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

Ibaka is recovering from back surgery he underwent in June and isn’t ready to play in a game. He was cleared last week to participate in 5-on-5 drills during practices.

The 32-year-old Ibaka averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots in 41 games (39 starts) last season, his first with the Clippers.

He saw action in two games of the first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks. The announcement that Ibaka needed back surgery came during the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enb42_0cWWKAAP00
Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand at the start of the season

Ibaka has career averages of 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 849 career games (685 starts) over 12 seasons. He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Lue also said that forward Marcus Morris Sr. would be available Thursday. Morris injured his right knee during the postseason.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
AllClippers

Injury Update: Serge Ibaka Progressed to Full 5-on-5

Serge Ibaka is getting closer and closer to finally returning to play. Ty Lue mentioned in practice on October 16 that Serge Ibaka has officially progressed to full 5-on-5 practice. On October 12, Ibaka was cleared for 3-on-3 practice. So it's been a solid progression for Ibaka in the last week.
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Clippers to open season without veteran center Serge Ibaka

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka (back) won't be available to play in the team's season opener Thursday against the Golden State Warriors, coach Tyronn Lue said after practice Tuesday. The 32-year-old Ibaka recently progressed to full 5-on-5 drills during practice, but has been limited since...
NBA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

2021 Los Angeles Clippers Preview & Gambling Guide

The 2020-2021 season had a bitter ending for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard was diagnosed with an ACL tear he suffered against the Utah Jazz. Without their star player, the Clippers were eventually sent home in the Western Conference Finals by the hands of the Phoenix Suns. Nonetheless, Paul George and Reggie Jackson stood out for the Clippers last season. After a lackluster 2019-2020 postseason for George, he was on his “redemption” tour. However, the future looks a little bleak due to the ACL injury to Leonard. Here is the 2021 Los Angeles Clippers preview.
NBA
FanSided

Clippers: How to win frontcourt battle at Golden State without Serge Ibaka

The LA Clippers will be without Serge Ibaka tomorrow night against the Golden State Warriors. Serge Ibaka was likely not going to start, but he’s an important player for this team considering he’s one of very few true big men that we have. He may not be the starter, but he is a quick big who is still a good shot blocker and can stretch the floor due to his athleticism and three-point shot.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Tyronn Lue
Daily Tribune

Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers open their regular season by visiting the Golden State Warriors (1-0) Thursday at the Chase Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Clippers vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. L.A. advanced all...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nicolas Batum Available Against Grizzlies, Serge Ibaka Remains OUT

The LA Clippers will continue to be shorthanded as they face the Memphis Grizzlies, but it seems like they may have a little more backup. Nicolas Batum was previously listed as OUT against the Golden State Warriors for "personal reasons", but he isn't listed on the injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies in any capacity this time. It's important to remember that Batum played with the Clippers the day that his child was born, and that was in a more insignificant game against the Oklahoma City Thunder too. Whatever his reasons may be, he's the type of player that's always been there for the Clippers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks
Miami Herald

Los Angeles Clippers to host Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (1-2, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Los Angeles went 47-25 overall with a 26-10 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers averaged 24.4 assists per...
NBA
Daily Journal

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Clippers (0-2) host the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) Monday at Staples Center for a 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Trail Blazers vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Portland evened their regular-season record after clubbing the...
NBA
NBA

Game Notes: Los Angeles Clippers (1-3) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2-2)

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (1-3) vs. PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (2-2) Friday, October 29, 7:00 p.m. (Pacific) LAST PORTLAND WIN: 125-104, 3/12/19 (LAC) LAST LA CLIPPERS WIN: 116-86, 10/25/21 (LAC) CURRENT WIN STREAK: Seven (LAC) SERIES NOTES. • Friday's game is the second of four meetings between the Trail Blazers and the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FanSided

LA Clippers: How LA can dominate the paint without Serge Ibaka

The LA Clippers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, and now they have them again on Friday. Part of the reason they were so successful against the Blazers was because they forced 30 turnovers against a Blazers team that entered the game tied for the second-least amount of turnovers given up per game.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
Complex

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

23K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy