Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Oct. 20–24)

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sY2EA_0cWWK4xI00

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor urged to use bottled water due to lead risk

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times and locations, according to the MDHHS:

Wednesday, Oct. 20:

  • Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 1–3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

  • Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 4–6 p.m.
  • Brotherhood of All Nations (1286 Monroe St.), 4–6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22:

  • God’s Household of Faith (275 Pipestone Road), 2–6 p.m.
  • Southwest Community Action Agency (331 Miller St.), 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23:

  • Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor (600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive), 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
  • Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church (769 Pipestone St.), 4–6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24

  • Abundant Life Church of God (693 Columbus Ave.), 3–5 p.m.
  • Brotherhood of All Nations (516 Emery Ave.), 4–6 p.m.

READ MORE: State of Michigan pledges 'all-hands-on-deck' approach to clean, safe drinking water in Benton Harbor

Comments / 2

