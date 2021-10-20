CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-N-Out Burger defies vaccine mandate, gets restaurant shut down

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aaron Tolentino
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health closed down an In-N-Out Burger location last week because employees were not properly checking for customers’ vaccination documentation, the burger chain said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it properly posted signs of local vaccination requirements, but refuses to strictly enforce them.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” In-N-Out Chief Legal & Business Officer Arnie Wensinger said. “We fiercely disagree with any government dictate that forces a private company to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business.”

Since August, San Francisco has required proof of vaccination for people to enter certain indoor businesses, including bars, restaurants, gyms and large events. Los Angeles, home to many In-N-Out locations, has similar guidelines going into effect starting Nov. 4.

Country star Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues with COVID-19 regulations

The restaurant, located in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, has since reopened but indoor dining is unavailable. It is the only In-N-Out location in San Francisco.

Nexstar’s KRON reached out to the city’s health department for comment, but did not receive a response at publication time.

San Francisco has 83% of eligible residents 12 and over fully vaccinated, according to the city’s latest data.

