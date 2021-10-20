U.S. Representative Mike Doyle on Why he Retired with Rob Pratte

United States Representative Mike Doyle announced early Monday morning that he would be running for re-election and retiring. After serving 27 years and soon to be 28 years Doyle spent the day looking back at a legendary career.

Rep. Doyle finished a long day of media appetences with Rob Pratte. Doyle shared with Pratte why he decided to retire. He also looked back on a long career and what he would still like to get done before he officially steps down from office.

Finally, Doyle shared his thoughts on the passing of former United States Secretary of State Colin Powell.