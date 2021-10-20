CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need Help Staying Motivated to Reach 100lbs Goal

It’s been about a year and two months since I decided to take control of my weight. I had one too many scares that sent me to the hospital that made me decide to try to lose weight again. It’s not like I hadn’t had success in the past;...

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
This Tasty Bread Is Better Than Wheat if You Want to Lose Weight and Shed Body Fat

A life without carbs is one that’s hard to imagine, especially if you’re a bread lover like me always reaching for another slice. Luckily, in recent years we’ve learned that bread is not the enemy, if you’re opting for the brown variety. Wheat has long been the go-to alternative to white bread, but we just learned there’s an even healthier option that reigns supreme. New research reveals that rye-based foods including bread are a better choice for weight loss than those made with refined wheat.
7 Best Exercises That Will Transform Your Whole Body In Just 4 Weeks

2. Push-ups How to do it: The initial position is a plank with straight arms. From there, lower yourself as far as you can. Make sure your back, pelvis, and legs form a straight line. Then slowly return to the initial position. Results: Affects the chest, arms, and abdominal muscles.
Walking Like This Could Be a Sign of Dementia — and How to Your Protect Brain Health

We’re loving the slight chilliness in the air, and an afternoon stroll is a great way to embrace the fall weather, as well one of the best exercises for your health. But as you’re walking, try and be mindful of your speed, a fast pace can help boost your cognitive health. Or if you notice a loved one walking slower than usual, it might be a sign of a greater health condition. New research finds that walking at a slower pace is linked to a higher risk of dementia.
Eagles help Homer stay alive and thrive

Homer Simpson owes the Eagles his life. Students in Melinda Hall’s 7th grade science class at Flat Rock Middle participated in “Homer-ostasis,” a lab where they worked together to keep him alive and healthy by maintaining his homeostasis. The class must keep the “body fluids” (water) at a certain level,...
Hello! Obese person going for lifelong healthy choices!

Hello! I just joined the site. I'm currently morbidly obese, right at the lower end of the bracket. I have been making some strides in exercise, having FINALLY found exercise videos I can follow that helps me sweat but doesn't injure me. I am not losing weight yet but am close. I need to seriously work on my nutrition but can't do the "programs" offered because of my diet (non-political vegetarian; please don't criticize). Having grown up in a dysfunctional family where food was one of the weird things they did, I had poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and lack of knowledge. I am learning a lot but still struggle with both knowing what good choices/portions are and in "just saying NO" to bad choices. I have, it seems, an increasing amount of reasons to lose weight, and am reminded of my health many times every day (mostly just from myself). My pretty-healthy husband tries to encourage me, but it's ultimately on me.
The Best Exercise To Reduce Blood Pressure

This fun exercise will lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness. Training and completing a marathon or a fun run will lower blood pressure, decease arterial stiffening, and reverse the aging of blood vessels, a study has found. First-time marathon runners, after training and completing the run, had a 4-year reduction...
Does calorie goal automatically update?

If you go to the GOALS tab, you can change your calorie goal. If from the GOALS tab you click on the "Guided Setup" and either make any changes or not (current weight and goal of losing, maintaining, or gaining at a given rate) it will update your calorie goal, and it will assign macros.
Five Ways Technology Can Motivate You to Stay Active in Fall

With the days growing shorter and the weather getting cooler, it’s easy to fall into a rut during the fall season. Here’s how the latest technology can support your efforts to keep your mind and body active in the months ahead. • Create a daily routine: Wearable tech can help...
Weight loss buddy?

I’m really fed up of being overweight, I just can’t seem to stay on track since having my son 15 months ago. I need to lose around 40 pounds. I was wondering if anyone else in a similar situation would like to help motivate one another and hold each other accountable? Reading posts and advice online just isn’t enough to keep me on track anymore.
Maintenance calories too low, have not lost weight for a long time,.. Reverse Dieting!

I personally would start with your primary care physician to have some blood tests ran to see if any labs are off that could explain why you’re not losing weight. If you're only eating ~100-200 calories below your maintenance level, and still having a cheat meal (is that weighed and measured as well?), you are almost completely eliminating your weekly deficit with that one day that is around 800 calories over your listed maintenance - so, let's just say, 6 days a week you eat 150 calories below your maintenance, that's a total of 900 calories in deficit. Your cheat day adds back in 800 calories. Now you have a weekly deficit of 100 calories, which would be hardly noticeable and easily masked with tiny inconsistencies throughout a week....
Calories remaining

The blanket statement 'don't eat back exercise calories' is a very bad idea. The way MFP works is that it gives you a calorie goal based on your chosen rate of weight loss and the activity level you choose (this activity level is meant to only include non-exercise activity). When...
Hi new here and looking for support

Hi everyone. My name is Maree. I am focused on losing weight and getting strong. I am in remission for cancer. I am also a novice powerlifter. Loving the app! Would love to hear from others starting their journey.
November Biggest Loser Challenge Registrations OPEN!

GAIN CONFIDENCE, LOSE WEIGHT, ESTABLISH HEALTHY HABITS WITH LIKE MINDED PEOPLE IN A FRIENDLY SUPPORTIVE COMPETITION. November is a great time to recommit to your weight loss goals, so join with us for our November Challenge to help keep you motivated. NOVEMBER REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW OPEN and. We are welcoming...
Starting Over and Finding Myself!

I had been doing so well from late 2019, and had planned to go to Italy with my school in March of 2020. I had lost about 30 lbs, and was under 200 lbs for the first time since I was 14. The pandemic threw a wrench in it all,...
