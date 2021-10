The Atlanta Braves took a 5-2 lead into the eighth inning but watched it slip away in a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Braves threatened to make some noise right away as Eddie Rosario and Freddie Freeman reached on back-to-back singles off of Walker Buehler to begin the game. However, the rally was cut short as Ozzie Albies lined out to Gavin Lux in center who threw to second to double off Rosario at second. Rosario was running on contact and never had a chance to make it back safely.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO