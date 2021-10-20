CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari talks Jay Cutler split: ‘I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship’

By Alex Heigl
Page Six
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Cavallari says she and her ex-husband Jay Cutler attempted to make things work amid their divorce — even going on a few dates — but eventually “decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore.”. Speaking to Kaitlyn Bristowe on her “Off the Vine” podcast, Cavallari...

