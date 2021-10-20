Kristin Cavallari talks Jay Cutler split: ‘I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship’

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-October 2021, starting with this up-and-down pair… On the Oct. 19 episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast, Kristin Cavallari revealed that she and ex-husband Jay Cutler "went on a couple dates" while having second thoughts about breaking up after she filed for divorce in April 2020. "It's been such a roller coaster, but it's been the brightest and the saddest, the whole experience," she said, according to E! News, calling their split "probably the best" decision she's ever made, though she also acknowledged that there have been some "really sad moments." Although she and the former professional football player briefly questioned whether or not they did the right thing by throwing in the towel, they ultimately realized the romantic spark between them "wasn't there anymore," said the mother of three. "[We] aren't getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other. … I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore, and I had to break it off. But that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months. But then going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm, like, 'No, I know that I'm doing the right [thing],'" she explained. "I come from divorced parents, and I was like, 'I don't want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship.' Because I got to see my mom remarry and be in a good relationship so that I knew what one was. I mean, I wanted my kids to see me happy. I just did. And they're better off. And they've adjusted really well — not that there's ever a perfect age for it, but they were at good ages. And so I'm glad that it happened when it did." As for the current state of her relationship with Jay… "If I didn't have kids with Jay, I would never talk to him ever again. But now, I have to talk to him a lot [because of our children]," Kristin said. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors back in January when they each took to Instagram to share the same shot of themselves hanging out together, along with the caption, "10 years. Can't break that."

