Fresno County, CA

PG&E to offer Central Valley customers rates based on time of energy usage

By Karen Alvarez
YourCentralValley.com
 9 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – As part of the state’s ongoing effort to be more green, utility companies like PG&E are offering customers a plan to mitigate energy consumption.

The plan really depends on how your household uses energy.

The time of use plan is designed for those periods of the day where sources of power aren’t as abundant to conserve as much energy as possible.

Starting February of next year, PG&E customers living in the counties of Fresno, Madera, Merced, Mariposa, Kings, and Tulare can expect a change in their energy plan.

“So, the time of use rate program is a state-mandated program and it’s designed to help customers reduce their energy usage,” says PG&E spokesperson, Denny Boyles.

PG&E says the time of use charges customers a different amount of energy depending on the time of day the energy is used and that makes energy the most expensive during the period of the day where the most energy is used which is between 4 pm and 9 pm.

If your lifestyle routinely takes you out between the time of peak consumption, PG&E says the plan change will be beneficial.

“The idea is somehow to reduce the amount of energy used during that period, so we don’t have to have sources of power that aren’t clean,” says Boyles.

The time of use rate plan has two periods, lower and higher pricing, so if the plan makes sense to you as a customer, it will mean you don’t run your thermostat during peak hours or major appliances such as your dishwasher, just to name a few.

Meanwhile, across the Central Valley, many residents already taking proactive steps to be as energy-efficient as possible.

Bryan Gee is a PG&E customer who regularly checks his energy bill and says he’s on par with how much energy his household should be using.

“We’re neither efficient, but we’re not using more so we’re right in the middle,” says Gee.

“This is part of the state’s ongoing effort to make our air cleaner,” says Boyles.

Customers who are auto-enrolled in the plan can head over to their website at any time and opt out of the plan.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

