October Pinnacle Fool-Moon (3C9)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Delaware River Paddle VI - Sandts Eddy to Ground Hog Lock

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
SPORTS
outdoors.org

Hiking Big Pocono State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Mt. Wachusett #Fallfest Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Boston Chapter 20s and 30s for a fall hike to Wachusett Mountain, a peak northwest of Boston, just outside the 495 loop. The hike is 4 to 5 miles round trip with ~1100 ft of elevation. This is a half day hike at a moderate pace. This hike is appropriate for anyone who wants to enjoy a relaxed day outdoors with a like-minded group. All participants and leaders are required to bring masks for emergency purposes. We do not anticipate needing to wear masks while hiking.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Nobscot Reservation

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Morning hike around the Nobscot Reservation trails located on the Sudbury/Framingham line. Some of the hike will be on the Bay Circuit Trail. Rolling hills with some steeper short inclines. Stop and take in the views and see and learn about some local history. Hike is easy to moderate and must be in hiking shape for a 2.5 hour hike over almost five miles at 1.5-2 mph. Bring hiking shoes, water, and snacks. Heavy rain cancels.
SUDBURY, MA
outdoors.org

October Boston Bike Comm Meeting

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Normally scheduled October Boston Bike Comm Mtg. Conducted on zoom, see below for link. Mike Barry is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Boston Bike Comm Oct Mtg Time: Oct 25, 2021 19:00 Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89708422631?pwd=ZmJETXNqSDBZR0RGOC8xR0gvSWNpZz09 Meeting ID: 897 0842 2631 Passcode: 446167 One tap mobile +13017158592,,89708422631#,,,,*446167# US (Washington DC) +19292056099,,89708422631#,,,,*446167# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 897 0842 2631 Passcode: 446167 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdSR1CswI8.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
outdoors.org

Bike Lawrenceville/Hopewell Trail and Mercer Meadows

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
PENNINGTON, NJ
outdoors.org

Turkey Hill Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. No wrong time of the year to do the best hike in Harriman. That said, this is the best time of the year to do this hike. We'll start from the rte. 6 parking area by passing two of the nicest lakes in the park, then head to the "miracle mile of views" with its dozen stars on the map. Perfect place to be with all the fall colors showing their brilliance! Figure 8.5-9 miles. Drivers use the Turkey Hill parking area off Route 6; please arrive at 9:30. No public transportation. NO dogs. Pre-registration is required, so please let me know if you're coming. Thanks. Jay Beilis Cell: 201-966-5482 COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Beginner Canine/Handler Training Backpack Harriman NYS State Park

Registration is required for this activity. The objective of this trip is to provide a training experience for two handlers and their canine companions previously approved to participate in an overnight backpack. If a participant would like consideration for participating in a possible future canine backpacking events with their dog, contact the leadership team by e-mail and express your interest for same. Three of the positions have been reserved for the leadership team and an additional canine handler team. Therefore five openings remain for beginner backpackers or experienced backpackers with appropriate wilderness equipment that wish to participate without a canine companion. Participants will need to arrange their own transportation. The handler/canine teams will be functioning, according to rules of engagement which, includes but is not limited to dog and participant introductions. The handlers decide when and if any introductions are to occur. Thus, participants need to avoid rushing over to the dogs when the team first assembles at the trailhead. Thus, this backpack creates a trip that is canine friendly or in the best interests of the canines and their handlers relative to but not limited to trail conditions, water sources, campsite, pace, mileage, hydration, breaks or rests for both dogs and participants or scrambling conditions. However, I have found that these conditions work well for beginner backpackers learning, for example, to balance their pack weight on the trail. Furthermore, upon completion of registration process, a leader will need to speak with you before you may participate in the event. Providing a contact phone number and/or emergency contact is essential for participation in this event. Finally, please respond by e-mail first with your number so that the leadership team can identify you on their caller Id.
ANIMALS
