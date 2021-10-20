October Pinnacle Fool-Moon (3C9)

Registration is required for this activity. The objective of this trip is to provide a training experience for two handlers and their canine companions previously approved to participate in an overnight backpack. If a participant would like consideration for participating in a possible future canine backpacking events with their dog, contact the leadership team by e-mail and express your interest for same. Three of the positions have been reserved for the leadership team and an additional canine handler team. Therefore five openings remain for beginner backpackers or experienced backpackers with appropriate wilderness equipment that wish to participate without a canine companion. Participants will need to arrange their own transportation. The handler/canine teams will be functioning, according to rules of engagement which, includes but is not limited to dog and participant introductions. The handlers decide when and if any introductions are to occur. Thus, participants need to avoid rushing over to the dogs when the team first assembles at the trailhead. Thus, this backpack creates a trip that is canine friendly or in the best interests of the canines and their handlers relative to but not limited to trail conditions, water sources, campsite, pace, mileage, hydration, breaks or rests for both dogs and participants or scrambling conditions. However, I have found that these conditions work well for beginner backpackers learning, for example, to balance their pack weight on the trail. Furthermore, upon completion of registration process, a leader will need to speak with you before you may participate in the event. Providing a contact phone number and/or emergency contact is essential for participation in this event. Finally, please respond by e-mail first with your number so that the leadership team can identify you on their caller Id.

