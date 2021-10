Tomorrow night’s The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and when it comes to Michelle Young’s season, we have a sense of how it will play out. So what is the show going to be focusing on here first and foremost? Think in terms of this: Her status as a teacher. We’re going to see this mentioned early and often throughout the season, and for good reason. The producers know that this makes Michelle stand out, especially since a lot of recent leads don’t have all that memorable of a job. Other than Peter Weber, how many recent leads can you remember what they did for a living? (With Peter, they of course hit that theme home time and time again.)

TV SHOWS ・ 11 DAYS AGO