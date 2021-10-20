Full Hunter’s Moon, Orionid meteor shower to peak this week: Here’s how to view

Take the time to walk outdoors some night soon and watch the show. Hey, if you're into celestial events, and who isn't, you may get an eyeful as the Orionids meteor shower is set to peak the night of Thursday, October 21. If we're lucky enough to have clear skies a few nights next week there's a chance that we may be able to see up to 20 meteors per hour streak by every hour. Some past years have seen 50 to 70 meteors per hour go shooting across the darkness.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO