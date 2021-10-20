CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Full Hunter’s Moon, Orionid meteor shower to peak this week: Here’s how to view

By Makenzie Koch, Nexstar Media Wire
 9 days ago

October's full moon is set to coincide with the Orionid meteor shower. The two are in competition with each other, but here's your best bet of viewing them.

