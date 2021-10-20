CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigelow Hollow Breakneck Pond Loop Hike, Union, Moderate

outdoors.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigelow Hollow State Park, East Ridge Trail Head parking lot.,. Registration is required for this activity. Beautiful 8.5 mile moderate loop hike...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Hike East Falmouth Shallow Pond

With a GPS or smartphone, the parking lot is across from 225 Thomas B Landers Rd,, East Falmouth.,. Registration is required for this activity. This hike is in a 70-acre conservation area in East Falmouth called Shallow Pond Woodlands as well as an adjacent 68-acre parcel, Breivogel Ponds. The distance will be about 4 miles and the hike will take about 2 1/4 hours. There are a couple of hills but most of the hike will be relatively flat and easy. Please meet at 1245 and after an introduction and review of safety measures, we will depart by 1300. Registration is required and masks are recommended during the introduction. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, or test positive before the hike, please cancel. Significant rain will cancel the hike. If, after registering, you find that you cannot attend, please cancel online and let the leader know. For specific driving directions, or for questions, please contact the Leader. We look forward to having you join us on this hike.
outdoors.org

AT Day Hike - Undermountain, Paradise, Bear Mt., Salisbury, (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A 6.7-mile, moderate pace loop hike from the Undermountain Trail parking lot to Paradise Lane and then South on the A.T. over the summit of Bear Mountain, the highest summit in CT. This is a strenuous hike including a lengthy, steep rock scramble up the North side of Bear Mt. with rewarding views at the peak. Expect to spend at least 4 hours on the trail, including a stop for lunch on the summit of Bear Mt. Meet at 9:15 am for a prompt 9:30 am start at the Undermountain Trail parking lot on Rte. 41 in Salisbury. Option to attend CT-AMC Chapter BBQ at Macedonia State Park in Kent afterward. Co-Leaders welcome. Steady rain or thunderstorms cancels.
outdoors.org

AT Day - Family Hike to Cobble Mt., Macedonia Brook State Park (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Bring the kids for a short, steep 2-mile hike to the top of Cobble Mountain (great view) site of former AT, then join Chapter BBQ back at starting point. Recent LTS grads welcome to co-lead. Meet at 1:30pm in parking area across from pavilion. Please contact leader to register.
laconiadailysun.com

Guided hike along the Goose Pond Trail Oct. 21

BRISTOL — The Newfound Lake Region Association invites the community to join watershed steward Karen Candia for a guided hike along the Goose Pond Trail at 10 a.m on Thursday, Oct. 21. Participants will enjoy a 1.8 mile hike while learning more about beavers, a keystone species critical to the health of wetland ecosystems. Beavers and their dams prove beneficial to surrounding wildlife, however they also present challenges for humans in the area, and participants will learn more about the human-beaver conflict and how to coexist with beaver populations. Perhaps signs of beaver activity will be found as well.
BRISTOL, NH
State
Connecticut State
outdoors.org

FALLFEST - Southern Harriman History Hike of 7 to 8 miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Scenic AMC FallFest hike to explore the central part of Harriman Park including two lakes. We'll see some historical landmarks, trails and learn about 300 years of history of the area, see a forgotten cemetery and visit some CCC ruins. We will visit and traverse a slot-type canyon, better, in my opinion, than Elbow Brush.. Leaf color should be pretty good. Note this hike is 7-8 miles over hilly terrain and is moderate pace. In old AMC rating it would be 2C7-8 Because of limited parking we will meet at Lake Sebago Boat Launch Parking lot at about 915am in time for a 930 am departure and there is no public transportation due to coronavirus. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
Only In Ohio

One Of The Best Fall Hikes In Ohio, The Fort Hill Loop Is A Short-And-Sweet Outdoor Adventure

Hiking in Ohio is always a good idea. Whether you opt for a meandering trail in the woods or a trek through the foothills, you’ll find the Buckeye State is positively brimming with inspiring scenery. Today’s destination is a lovely hike that doesn’t require too much of a commitment. Measuring less than one mile round-trip, […] The post One Of The Best Fall Hikes In Ohio, The Fort Hill Loop Is A Short-And-Sweet Outdoor Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
outdoors.org

Hike Bear Mountain, Salisbury CT (B3B, Moderate/Strenuous)6.8 miles

Registration is required for this activity. At the top of Bear Mountain are the remains of a once magnificent stone monument, erected on the tallest peak in Connecticut (2316 ft). It is a favorite place to stop and enjoy panoramic views of three states. Our counterclockwise route on the Undermountain, Paradise Lane and Appalachian trails includes a steep scramble which requires the use of hands and feet. Notes: You should always bring 2 liters of water, sunscreen, rain gear, lunch/snacks. Hiking footwear is required as there are sections of ascents and descents over loose rock and slippery terrain. https://www.alltrails.com/explore/trail/us/connecticut/bear-mountain-trail?mobileMap=false&ref=sidebar-static-map Please maintain minimum six foot social distancing at all times. Please register online through ct-amc.org under 'Hiking', then 'Current Hike Listing'. We will meet at the small Undermountain Trailhead parking area on CT 41, 3.2 miles north of US 44 in Salisbury.
#Hollow State#Ct#North End#Nipmuck State Forest
outdoors.org

Hiking Fall River Bioreserve

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy a 5 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve -16,000 acres in the heart of the Southeastern Massachusetts region. The hike will be 2-3 hours. Beginner hikers welcome! You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required; sneakers are okay. No open-toed shoes. Dress for the weather. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will cancel. Group size will be limited. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. This is one in a regular series of hikes at different locations in the Bioreserve. The exact location will be emailed to registrants who email the leader to register. No pets.
outdoors.org

Hiking Big Pocono State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Backpack to Slide Mountain in the Catskills (#FallFest event)

Registration is required for this activity. Backpack to the state tent site near the Slide Mountain summit in the Catskills. Great fall views! (Weather permitting.) Moderate pace. Some portions of the trail are moderately steep. Approximate one-way distance: just under 5 miles. Altitude gain: about 1800 feet. All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Noanet Woodlands

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Join us for an easy paced walk in the Noanet Woodlands. We will meet at the Trustees of Reservation parking lot on Powisett Street, Dover MA02030 (Note there is another Trustees property, Powisett Farm, just 500 yards down the road - do not use this parking lot). Rain cancels the walk. There is a $6 charge for parking if you are not a Trustees member.
outdoors.org

Mt Cherry (52 With A View) FallFest Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Hike a 52 With A View peak, Mt Cherry/Martha/Owl's Head. The hike is rated "Moderate". Mt Cherry/Martha is a 52 WAV (with a view) peak. The hike will include a visit to Mt Martha, Mt Cherry and a more difficult 0.7 mile scramble to the slabs of Owl's head (not that Owl's head, the other one, the one with the views). Apparently, it's one of the few places where one can see all the presidentials at once. We'll enjoy a relaxed lunch on Owl's Head before heading back down again. The total is about 7.1 miles and 2500 feet of elevation gain. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. This hike is part of AMC's Fallfest.
