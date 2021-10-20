Bigelow Hollow Breakneck Pond Loop Hike, Union, Moderate

With a GPS or smartphone, the parking lot is across from 225 Thomas B Landers Rd,, East Falmouth.,. Registration is required for this activity. This hike is in a 70-acre conservation area in East Falmouth called Shallow Pond Woodlands as well as an adjacent 68-acre parcel, Breivogel Ponds. The distance will be about 4 miles and the hike will take about 2 1/4 hours. There are a couple of hills but most of the hike will be relatively flat and easy. Please meet at 1245 and after an introduction and review of safety measures, we will depart by 1300. Registration is required and masks are recommended during the introduction. If you have symptoms of Covid-19, or test positive before the hike, please cancel. Significant rain will cancel the hike. If, after registering, you find that you cannot attend, please cancel online and let the leader know. For specific driving directions, or for questions, please contact the Leader. We look forward to having you join us on this hike.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO