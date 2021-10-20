CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks unveil championship rings, raise banner before season opener

By Matt Reynoldson
 9 days ago

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Bucks rang in the new year with a celebration at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks ignited the crowd with a pregame ceremony in which players and coaches received their 2020-21 NBA Championship rings. Milwaukee won their first NBA title since 1971 in July.

As is tradition on the first night of the season, the home team also unveiled its world championship banner, hanging it in the rafters of the arena next to the 1970-71 banner.

The championship rings drew verbal admiration when revealed to the home fans. In an era of increasingly glitzy championship bling, the Bucks didn’t disappoint with this design.

According to Bucks Communications, the ring has 360 diamonds on the top to represent the total wins since ownership purchased the team. There are 16 emerald-shaped diamonds on the left side, representing 16 total playoff wins in the 2021 championship run, and another 16 on the other side representing the 16 division titles in team history. There are 4.14cts of emeralds representing the 414 Milwaukee area code. The team also emblazened 50 round stones on the inner bezel stand for the 50 years since the last championship win.

After the Bucks’ opening night home game against the Nets, Milwaukee will hit the road to face the Heat, Spurs and Pacers before returning home next Wednesday to take on the Timberwolves.

