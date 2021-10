LILA Los Feliz Campus • 4155 Russell Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027 Organized by International School of Los Angeles $25 instant refund on this event with gift card. For class descriptions and registration policies, please visit www.LILAextra.com Class minimum must be met to avoid cancellations. Payments due the second week of After-School (Oct 25th) and should be processed by you on School Cash Online. Meets twice a week and includes team shirt. *in the event a waitlist is created, we will try to source an additional instructor if possible and open up the class to everyone.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO