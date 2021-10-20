CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand opening of Pat’s Rib Place at the Public Market set for this Friday

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 9 days ago
Pat’s Rib Place will soon be offering customers smoked barbecue ribs, chicken wings and other BBQ foods at the Milwaukee Public Market.

The market announced Tuesday the business's grand opening is set for Friday, Oct. 22. Pat’s is the latest locally-owned business to operate out of the public market.

Alisha and Tydus Hayes are owners of the business. They opened Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha in 2009.

Milwaukee Public Market
Alisha and Tydus Hayes

“We created Pat’s as a way to honor great food and hospitality,” said Alisha and Tydus Hayes. “The Milwaukee Public Market is a perfect opportunity to expand our products in a location that showcases some of the best offerings in Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene.”

Pat’s Rib Place will use about 600 square feet of space in the market, between West Allis Cheese & Sausage and St Paul Fish Company.

The public market says Pat’s meats are smoked daily and are usually served with homemade sauces, which will also be sold by the jar. Other offerings include pulled pork, smoked pastrami, corned beef and a number of side dishes like cornbread, smoked baked and homemade coleslaw.

