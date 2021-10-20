CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured Himself Multiple Times While Filming ‘Aquaman 2’: “I’m Just Getting Beat Up”

By Ariana Brockington
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
During Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Jason Momoa shared some rough behind-the-scenes details about injuries he suffered while shooting Aquaman 2 .

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked the actor to explain how he hurt himself, he joked, “I’m getting old.” He then listed his injuries, adding, “I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

To alleviate concerns, he continued, “It’s gonna be a great movie, you’re gonna love it.” After assuring DeGeneres that his eyesight is fine and that he is “good to go,” he explained, “I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I’m an aging superhero right now.”

Momoa, who appeared virtually from London, also spoke about recently meeting Billie Eilish with his children at the No Time to Die premiere last month. He said the musician is a big deal in his family and that his children “shared her music with me first.” While a photo of Momoa and his children posing with Eilish at the red carpet was shown, he said, “When we saw her, we just lost it. I lost it. We all geeked out.”

Watch a clip from the interview below.

