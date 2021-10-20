CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox CEO admires Yankees: 'They're consistently competitive'

By John Healy
 9 days ago
On Tuesday the Boston Red Sox were looking to take a 3-1 lead in the ALCS while the New York Yankees extended the contract of a manager who has a losing recording in the postseason.

Yet, it was somehow the Yankees that had left at least one Red Sox executive in awe.

“We do admire the Yankees in many ways,” Red Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. “I started my career there [as an intern]. John Henry started as an investor. So I learned a lot from my time there. John learned a lot from his time. What Randy [Levine] and Hal [Steinbrenner] and Brian Cashman have done is nothing short of remarkable.

“They’re consistently competitive, and that’s incredibly impressive. It’s why we hate them so much in Boston.”

Surely, that might be a tough sell for Yankees fans at the moment.

While the Bronx Bombers have not had a losing season since 1993, they also have not won a World Series since 2009 — their lone title in the last 20 years.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox have four titles in that span and could very well be on their way to a fifth despite some bad seasons in between, including four last-place finishes.

While Kennedy would not trade Boston’s last 20 years with the Yankees’, he says they are trying to be consistently competitive like them.

“Part of what Chaim Bloom and his team are doing is, we’re trying to be more consistent, trying to compete for a championship each and every year,” Kennedy told The Post. “We’ve had some success in October over the last 20 years, but we’ve also had some really down years, too. So we’re working to be more consistent.”

