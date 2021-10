Event: The History of White’s Ferry 1786 – 2021. Online Presentation by Historian Susan Cooke Soderberg. For more than 200 years this ferry has carried people, livestock, and commerce across the Potomac River between Maryland and Virginia. In modern times it has provided dependable transportation across the River to commuters, families and individuals for work, pleasure, visiting, and shopping. It has survived floods and war, but is now threatened by a commercial interest. Learn about the long history of this and other ferries crossing this great river, and how they reflect the culture around them and the changing economies and values of our nation.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO