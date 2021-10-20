Dairon Energy Tank (Part) 1

Ubisoft has clarified that the ambitious Assassin's Creed Infinity won't be free to play, and will include narrative elements that were present in the past games. “It’s not going to be free to play and this game will have a lot of narrative elements in it,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot (spotted by VGC) on the company's recent earnings call. “It’s going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already have in all the Assassin’s Creed games, all the elements that they love to get in them right from the start. It’s going to be a huge game but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past,” he added."

