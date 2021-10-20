Dairon Missile Tank 1

The naval combat game World of Warships is getting a collaboration with Warhammer 40,000 in a limited-time event that kicks off on November 8, 2021. Watch the trailer for a breakdown on what to expect, including a look at the new ships and more. The event brings two brand new ships, alongside characters and iconic imagery inspired by the sprawling world of Warhammer 40,000. Take command of the Tier VIII cruiser Cross of Dorn, helmed by Augustin Riegerwald, as well as the Tier VIII destroyer Ship Smasha, by Grotmaz Smart, while on consoles, both ships will be available as Tier VI. Additionally, new patches, flags, and more will be available.
