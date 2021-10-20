Dairon Missile Tank 1

Available in the month of November, here's the lineup of games coming to PS Plus. Confirmed during Sony's latest State of Play, you can expect First Class Trouble for both the PS5 and PS4. And then we have a game where you can team up and duke it out in Knockout City, available for both PS5 and PS4. Available on the PS4 is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. If you haven't played this RPG from the minds of Todd McFarlane and best-selling author R.A. Salvatore, now's your chance in the month of November. And as for PS VR, you can pick up The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. In PlayStation news and PS5 news, Sony has now sold 13.4 million PS5 consoles with 3.3 million being sold within the July-September Q2 period, according to Sony's latest financial reports. Also revealed in Sony's financial reports is the company's Game and Network Services Segment selling 1 million more PS5s to retailers in Q2 compared to previous three-month periods the company has seen. And finally, a closer look at how you'll customize and shape your career shredding whatever slope gets in your way presented by Riders Republic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO