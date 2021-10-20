CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dairon Missile Tank 1

By Best Games
IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter acquiring the Bomb ability, use it on the left side...

www.ign.com

gamepur.com

All Hanubia Missile Tank expansion locations in Metroid Dread

Hanubia is the penultimate zone of Metroid Dread, and while it’s notably smaller than most of the other regions, it still holds a few secrets. Missile Tanks (or Expansions) are are key collectible in Samus Aran’s adventure, so you’re going to want to track down every one. You’ll need them to increase your ammo count for firing Super Missiles, Ice Missiles, Storm Missiles, and the standard ones too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cataris Power Bomb Tank 1

From the Map Station, at the center of Cataris, go two rooms to the left, to the one that has a small passage for your Morph Ball mode. However, don't go there yet — keep going to the left and open a door to another room. You need the distance to activate Speed Booster, running to the small passage.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Burglar Missions

This page will provide you with some hints and tips to help complete the Burglar Missions available in GTA: San Andreas. Using a black Boxville van as transport, you can rob multiple houses throughout the game for money and weapons. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

World of Warships x Warhammer 40,000 - Orks and Black Templars Trailer

The naval combat game World of Warships is getting a collaboration with Warhammer 40,000 in a limited-time event that kicks off on November 8, 2021. Watch the trailer for a breakdown on what to expect, including a look at the new ships and more. The event brings two brand new ships, alongside characters and iconic imagery inspired by the sprawling world of Warhammer 40,000. Take command of the Tier VIII cruiser Cross of Dorn, helmed by Augustin Riegerwald, as well as the Tier VIII destroyer Ship Smasha, by Grotmaz Smart, while on consoles, both ships will be available as Tier VI. Additionally, new patches, flags, and more will be available.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Metroid Dread: Cataris Collectibles | How To Find All Energy & Missile Tanks

The second major zone of is Cataris, a malfunctioning geothermal power plant that’s overflowing with deadly lava. Samus has to carefully navigate the area, finding switching to divert power flow to new areas. For your first playthrough, you’ll have helpful glowing tubes to gently suggest where to go next on the map, but that luxury disappears as you delve further into this planet. A fan-favorite boss makes a stunning comeback in Cataris — and that isn’t even the only boss you’ll fight. To fully explore, you’ll need to get the Gravity Suit, so don’t bother returning for 100% completion until right before the final boss. That basically goes for every area.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread Dairon items walkthrough – 100% completion guide

Metroid Dread eventually brings Samus Aran to Dairon, a mechanical environment near the center of Planet ZDR. Like all portions of the planet, this area is full of hidden weapons and items to uncover, and you’re going to want them all to increase your chances of survival. Upgrades like Energy...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Visage - Enhanced Edition Announcement Trailer

Watch the unsettling trailer for the upcoming enhanced edition of the horror game, Visage, coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Experience the same horrific journey in 4K 60FPS, with improved loading times and support for the next-gen controller haptic feedback for greater immersion. The Enhanced Edition is free for those who already own the game on last-gen consoles. Visage Enhanced Edition is available now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S, and on November 5, 2021 for PlayStation 5. Visage is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: What To Do When You Arrive In Dairon

You've reached the third region in and this is going to be one super quick pitstop as we're only here to grab our next upgrade, the Wide Beam, before getting right back to Cataris to put it to good use. The path towards the wide beam is fairly linear, however we do know a few players have got a little stumped at points here so let's take a closer look at how to move through this area.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation Plus November 2021 Free Games Announced - IGN Daily Fix

Available in the month of November, here's the lineup of games coming to PS Plus. Confirmed during Sony's latest State of Play, you can expect First Class Trouble for both the PS5 and PS4. And then we have a game where you can team up and duke it out in Knockout City, available for both PS5 and PS4. Available on the PS4 is Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. If you haven't played this RPG from the minds of Todd McFarlane and best-selling author R.A. Salvatore, now's your chance in the month of November. And as for PS VR, you can pick up The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. In PlayStation news and PS5 news, Sony has now sold 13.4 million PS5 consoles with 3.3 million being sold within the July-September Q2 period, according to Sony's latest financial reports. Also revealed in Sony's financial reports is the company's Game and Network Services Segment selling 1 million more PS5s to retailers in Q2 compared to previous three-month periods the company has seen. And finally, a closer look at how you'll customize and shape your career shredding whatever slope gets in your way presented by Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Riders Republic Gameplay: 6 Extreme Stunts

Riders Republic from Ubisoft is a Massively Multiplayer Playground that has stunt challenges located all across its open world made of multiple national parks and original locations that will have you skiing, biking, snowboarding and even doing air sports. Here is gameplay of 6 extreme stunts in Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chapter 8 - The Matriarch

This page of IGN’s Guardians of the Galaxy walkthrough contains information for Chapter 8 - The Matriarch. It features the locations of Guardian Collectibles and Outfits and showcases the differences in dialogue choices for the most important conversation in this chapter. Meeting the Matriarch. Keep Raker Talking. The first part...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Earn Kimetsu Points

Top Contributors: Axel Bosso, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Kimetsu Points are the currency in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. They are used to unlock Reward Panels, which give you collectibles such as music tracks, quotes, and profile pictures, or even playable characters. There are different ways of collecting this currency, and all of them include playing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gran Turismo 7 Racers - Official Behind The Scenes

Here's another look behind the scenes at the Gran Turismo 7 cars, how it feels to drive them, and how the haptic feedback in the DualSense controller works in the upcoming racing game. Gran Turismo 7 releases on Match 4, 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Great Axe Build

Welcome to our guide for Best Great Axe Build in New World! Once completed, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the Best Great Axe Build including Active and Passive Skills, Attributes, best Perks, best weapons for the Class, and more. What is the Great Axe?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Reward Boards Explained

Top Contributors: Axel Bosso, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. Reward Boards are a series of photo albums full of tasks and unlockable content in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. By completing certain objectives, you’ll earn pictures, which include gifts like music, skins, playable characters, and more. Use IGN’s guide to know how...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

The Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But we’re here to discuss...
NFL
IGN

Aussie Deals: 91% Off Tomb Raiding, 51% Off Deathloop, and More!

Thank your own personal God—possibly Amaterasu—it's Friday! In today's episode of Holy Crap You're Aging at a Fantastic Rate, the Tomb Raider series is a quarter of a century old, and you can save big on it. Those and many more deals await you below. Stay safe, save often and see you on Monday!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

White Hole Station - Outer Wilds Gameplay Walkthrough

Next up on our Outer Wilds walkthrough, we venture to Brittle Hollow to get to the White Hole Station. Although getting there will involve the Black Hole. 00:00 - Intro 00:37 - Entering The Black Hole 01:44 - Entering White Hole Station 04:29 - Returning To Brittle Hollow For more on Outer Wilds, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds#Planets_and_Locations.
VIDEO GAMES

