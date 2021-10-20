Jordan Lucas: Facing extended absence

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
Last night, the 6-1 Green Bay Packers and the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals faced off in a highly-anticipated Thursday night matchup. With the way these teams’ seasons are going so far, both have separated themselves as possible Super Bowl contenders. And after the game last night, Aaron Rodgers made it very clear that he expects deep postseason runs from both his Packers squad and the Cardinals.
Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to terms on a deal for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they are waiting for his legal issues to be resolved. Miami reportedly wants NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to give clarity on the length of a suspension Watson will face for sexual assault allegations that were brought to light this offseason.
On Wednesday, the Houston Texans traded veteran running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints. Let's just say one member of the Texans was not thrilled with that development. Texans receiver Brandin Cooks tweeted the following after news of the Ingram trade broke:. Cooks, who could also be on...
The New Orleans Saints might’ve escaped Monday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a win, but tensions were high throughout the contest. Things nearly boiled over when starting quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith got into a shouting match on the sidelines. After an unsuccessful pass attempt...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Byron Kennedy had one special request after returning the ball used during Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown pass on Sunday: a round of golf with the quarterback regarded by many as the greatest of all time.
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
The Deshaun Watson rumors have only grown louder over the past two weeks and they don’t seem ready to stop. On Tuesday night, a new column from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, suggested the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins agreed to the framework of a trade. “The compensation has...
The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview. Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.
Green Bay Packers rookie running back Kylin Hill was involved in a scary collision on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The latest update on his status is unfortunate to say the least. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hill suffered a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night.
Despite the Atlanta Falcons leaving Miami with a win, there is one big concern about a certain player on the offense—Calvin Ridley. Calvin Ridley came into this season with the highest expectations of his young career, he was fresh off an incredible year in 2020. To the dismay of him and the team, he has not been the same player this season, it has been hard to watch.
Tom Brady threw the 600th touchdown pass of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon, finding wide receiver Mike Evans across the middle. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made history with the throw, as no other NFL quarterback has reached the 600-touchdown mark. Brady didn’t get to hold onto the ball,...
Although Raiders coach Jon Gruden technically resigned, the resignation undoubtedly came under threat of termination, if he didn’t choose to leave voluntarily. Unresolved when he abruptly walked away was the balance of his reported 10-year, $100 million contract. Via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com, owner Mark Davis said Wednesday that a...
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions that will need to be answered before kickoff of Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thankfully, some have already been answered. Baker Mayfield will start at quarterback after missing only a week due to his torn labrum and fracture in his shoulder...
Patrick Mahomes’ mom wasn’t thrilled with the ruling that her son threw an interception during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game at the Washington Football Team. This season has been a struggle for the Chiefs and Mahomes’ magic has been somewhat off heading into Week 6 with the team at 2-3.
The Dallas Cowboys have not officially counted starting quarterback Dak Prescott out of this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, they’re making sure to keep their options open as well. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy started his press conference on Wednesday by saying that Prescott’s right calf “has improved...
Comments / 0