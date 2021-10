Jury selection has started in the trial of three men who hunted down and shot an unarmed jogger in a Georgia suburb in February 2020. Yet the names of the actual defendants—Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan—are noticeably absent from the headlines and popular references to the case. The three men stand accused of nine charges, including five counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of malice murder, and yet—according to many headlines—it is their deceased victim, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who appears to be on trial.

