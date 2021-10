Yesterday, it was announced that T-Pain had entered into a partnership with streaming platform Twitch, and that a new song would drop to celebrate the occasion. According to Pain, who had already been an avid Twitch streamer before the partnership, the celebratory track titled "I'm Cool With That," was made entirely from scratch, with the assistance of his own Twitch followers. Explaining that he had made the record in collaboration with his followers while on a live stream, Pain debuted the song last night during a separate live stream on the platform.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO