Baseball fans, get ready for what could be the last weekend doubleheader of the year. Saturday all four remaining World Series hopefuls are in action, starting with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at 4:20 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. PT) on Fox. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Boston Red Sox, who try to even the series in Houston against Astros starter Luis Garcia. Afterward we get Game 1 of the National League Championship Series where the Dodgers, after knocking out the Giants in a thrilling division series, are heavy favorites against the Braves. Dodgers starter Corey Knebel takes the mound in Atlanta up against Braves starter Max Fried, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on TBS.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO