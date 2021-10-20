CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPDATE 1-Mexico agrees to expand climate goals by 2022, foreign minister says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

(Adds comments from Mexico’s Foreign Ministry)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexico committed to expanding its climate change goals by 2022 following a visit by U.S. climate adviser John Kerry, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Kerry was in Mexico on Monday here to meet with his counterparts ahead of the United Nations' COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, which neither President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador nor Ebrard is expected to attend.

Ebrard, speaking at a regular news conference, said Mexico would keep its preexisting goals at COP, but committed to more ambitious targets next year.

“I insist not on setting objectives that correspond to other governments, but starting now to increase our goal, our commitment as a country, and try to accelerate the pace,” Ebrard told reporters, without offering further details.

By 2030, Mexico, has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 22%. Latin America’s second-largest economy is also a participant in a global initiative to reduce methane emissions.

The United States and Mexico will work together to accelerate the goal of reducing emissions, Ebrard said, saying that exploring options for financing the “green economy” would also be a priority.

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said Lopez Obrador’s government will work closely with the United States to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric power, to strengthen its commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Mexico, the second-largest greenhouse gas emitter in Latin America, has faced criticism over its current policies. Climate Action Tracker, a research coalition, says the country’s policies put it on a path to “rising, rather than falling, emissions and are not at all consistent with the Paris Agreement’s 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature limit.”

Lopez Obrador has touted his signature tree-planting program as one of the “most important reforestation projects in the world,” which he said will help tackle carbon emissions, combined with efforts to revitalize hydropower projects. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Additional reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie Adler)

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance. Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcelo Ebrard
Person
John Kerry
Antelope Valley Press

Interview: Kerry says world is short of climate goal

WASHINGTON — Crucial UN climate talks next month are likely to fall short of the global target for cutting coal, gas and oil emissions, US climate envoy John Kerry says, after nearly a year of climate diplomacy that helped win deeper cuts from allies but has so far failed to move some of the world’s biggest polluters to act fast enough.
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Exclusive: Kerry says legislation not essential to climate goals

Climate envoy John Kerry downplayed the potential failure of the reconciliation bill in Congress and suggested the U.S. could meet its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030 in other ways. His comments to E&E News came as historic climate legislation struggles to gain traction in the Senate, just...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Green Economy#Latin America#Foreign Ministry#The United Nations#The Paris Agreement
Shropshire Star

Failure to hit climate targets is death sentence for Maldives, says minister

Environment minister Aminath Shauna said failing to halt global warming would mean the end of the country’s livelihood and culture. A failure to limit global warming could mean a “death sentence” for small island nations like the Maldives, including the end of their livelihoods and cultures, the country’s environment minister said on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Place
Mexico City
voiceofmuscatine.com

Mexico Ag Minister and Vilsack say GMO ban won’t limit U.S. corn exports

Mexico Ag Minister and Vilsack say GMO ban won’t limit U.S. corn exports. The secretaries of agriculture for the U.S. and Mexico are clarifying what Mexico’s impending ban on GMO corn means for American farmers. Mexico announced plans earlier this year to ban the cultivation of genetically modified corn for...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Low global copper supply imperils climate goals, Freeport CEO says

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Low global supplies of copper - a key metal used in wiring, electric vehicles and other electronics - will crimp global climate ambitions unless regulators green light more mines, the chief executive of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) said on Thursday. The warning comes as global leaders plan...
INDUSTRY
wsau.com

Brazil to step up its climate goals at COP26, says negotiator

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil will step up its Paris Accord targets at COP26 as it tries to recover credibility for its environmental policies and its stewardship of the Amazon rainforest, the country’s top diplomat for climate talks said in an interview. “I ask everyone for the benefit of the doubt...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

United Nation’s climate conference begins Sunday, key issues to watch

GLASGOW, Scotland – COP26, the United Nations climate conference, will begin opening negotiations on Sunday, October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the 26th annual conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. What is COP26? During this event, world leaders discuss ways to advance climate goals including ways to […]
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

210K+
Followers
230K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy