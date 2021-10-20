CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCK couple spends 40th anniversary battling COVID-19 in hospital together

By Tia Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWuae_0cWW7ZYY00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — A Kansas City, Kansas, couple’s wedding anniversary took a turn after they tested positive for COVID-19.

The Robersons had plans to be in Denver for their wedding anniversary on Sept. 19. Instead, they spent weeks in the hospital fighting for their lives.

Adrion and Vicky Roberson have 40 years’ worth of memories together. From being high school sweethearts to raising a family of three.

“Through the good, through the bad, you hang in there and you get through it,” Vicky Roberson said.

Country star Travis Tritt cancels shows at venues with COVID-19 regulations

Through all their memories, they never thought their most recent one would be battling COVID-19 together on their 40th wedding anniversary.

“Day 1-7 was a blur,” Adrion Roberson said. “I don’t remember too much.”

Adrion said he contracted the virus first, and while he was fighting for his life, Vicky was admitted days later.

“Like I said, this COVID thing is evil, but praise God that we made it through it,” Vicky said.

Controversial drug ivermectin to be clinically tested in El Paso

Both were in the hospital for more than a week. They were not vaccinated.

“Most of the people who don’t take it look like me,” Adrion said. “I get it. Don’t trust the system. I don’t trust you. It took people I trusted, a nurse I didn’t know, to come into my room and say ‘Mr. Adrion, A to Z.'”

Weeks later, the Robersons have tested negative for the virus but still have a long road to recovery.

They’re still dealing with the long-term effects of the virus, including difficulty breathing. Vicky said one side effect she had when she got out of the hospital was brain fog. She said when she walked in her house, she was confused.

“COVID is as real as the skin on your bones, and it’s killing people,” Adrion said.

Now if the Robersons want to get the vaccine, they said they must wait 90 days after testing negative.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Prepping for turkey day needs to happen early this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The pandemic has caused a lot of shortages this year, but luckily for the people of Shawnee County, local meat shops are prepared for the upcoming holiday season. Shops like Farview Farms Meat and Leonard’s Meats are stocked and ready thanks to planning ahead. According to Farview Farms Meat’s owner, Drew Forester, he […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Coronavirus
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, KS
Society
City
Kansas City, KS
KSNT News

Local non-profits preparing to keep people warm this winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local non-profits are preparing to keep homeless people warm this winter. Valeo Behavior Health Care, The United Way of Greater Topeka, and The Topeka Rescue Mission created a committee to help people stay safe if the weather gets dangerously cold. The committee is an extension of Valeo’s Mobile Access Program which provides […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#40th Anniversary#Weather#Kck#Wdaf#Covid
KSNT News

Kansas Rep. Russell Jennings has died, colleagues issue condolences

KANSAS (KSNT) – Colleagues of Kansas Representative Russell Jennings started issuing statements and condolences for Russell Wednesday afternoon. Jennings is a Republican serving District 122. State Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes issued the following statement: “The state of Kansas has lost one of our finest with the passing of Representative Russ Jennings. He was a […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT News

New downtown Topeka bar bringing technology, golf together

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There’s a new bar in Topeka that will bring technology and golf together along with good food and drinks. The Tee Box is a golf bar in downtown Topeka, designed to give golfers a chance to enjoy the game even in the off-season. It’s located in the old HHB BBQ Space. It […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Cattle drives part of fall agenda for Flint Hills ranchers

STRONG CITY (KSNT) – As fall approaches and colder weather looms, the Flint Hills becomes a buzz of activity as the ranchers prepare to remove the thousands of cattle that arrived in the spring. Each spring, more than 275,000 cattle from as far away as Mississippi are brought to the Flint Hills to graze on […]
AGRICULTURE
KSNT News

KSNT News

1K+
Followers
712
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy