You need to try these pumpkin season recipes from TikTok

Chard can be seared, sautéed, added to a scramble, or mixed into stews for added greenery and delicious flavor from late fall through winter. Chard isn’t just a vitamin-rich leafy green in varying shades and colors (hence the rainbow chard variation). It is also a great addition to dinner or brunch dishes when you’re in need of more green at the table. At its finest state in November and into early winter, this green is about to start flourishing in gardens and appearing in bushels at grocery stores across the West. Get ready: Chard varieties lend themselves well to soups, stews, stir fry, and more.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO