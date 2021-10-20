CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox fractured hand in MNF loss to Tennessee Titans

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills starting tight end Dawson Knox sustained a fracture in his right hand during his team's 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans on ESPN's Monday Night Football, the team announced.

"Don't know much more at this point, other than we'll just monitor it," Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday. "We'll see where it goes from here."

The Bills aren't overly concerned about the injury, and Knox will be helped by the team's upcoming bye week. Buffalo is off this week before a Week 8 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Each of the Bills' next three opponents have only one win apiece -- the Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Knox tweeted Tuesday evening that he "will be back very soon."

The 24-year-old Knox had three receptions for 25 yards in Monday night's game. He also threw a successful 2-point conversion pass to Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the third quarter of the contest despite already suffering the injury.

Knox, a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, currently leads all tight ends with five touchdown catches this season.

Tommy Sweeney, a seventh-round pick in 2019, is the next man up at the position, but the Bills could look to add depth after Knox's injury. Sweeney caught the first touchdown pass of his NFL career against the Titans after Knox left the game.

NFL
