Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO