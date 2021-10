Series tied 0-0 Once again, the friggin’ Astros are in the ALCS, to make everybody miserable knowing just how revered their dynastic run through the West could have been had they not kicked it off by cheating their butts off. Seriously, Houston is such a good flippin’ team. Since absolutely bombing their way through league realignment in the early ‘10s (one of this century’s first examples of the extreme tanking strategy) they’ve made the Championship Series in five consecutive years.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO