Congress & Courts

House panel on Jan. 6 votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt for defying subpoena

 9 days ago
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening unanimously approved a criminal contempt report against Steve Bannon, an ally of former President Donald Trump’s, for defying a subpoena from the panel. The vote sends the measure to the full House for a...

Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Conversation U.S.

Steve Bannon is held in criminal contempt of Congress, pushing key question over presidential power to the courts

Every president in history has refused to disclose information to Congress. These refusals are so commonplace that there is not even a comprehensive listing of how often they occur. In just the latest incident, the House of Representatives voted to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress in mid-October 2021. At Trump’s request, Bannon defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, refusing to testify. The House vote captured the constant power struggle between presidents and Congress. The recent eruption of this battle between the two branches of government over access to presidential information raises questions about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'The undertakings to overturn the 2020 election makes Watergate appear like child’s play': Nixon's White House counsel John Dean calls for Merrick Garland to name a SPECIAL COUNSEL to probe people who 'organized' Jan. 6th

Attorney General Merrick Garland is facing public pressure to name a special counsel to probe the events surrounding Jan. 6th, with former Watergate figure John Dean calling for an investigation into the people who 'organized' the riot. Dean told DailyMail.com the Justice Department where he once served should act on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX40

Rep. Harder discusses infrastructure negotiations

President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill early Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programs the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CAlif., announced a Thursday committee hearing to spur the Biden […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Garland vs. Bannon Is Bidenism vs. Trumpism

Few people have made their names in Washington more differently than Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Republican political operative Steve Bannon. Garland, a sixty-eight-year-old former federal judge, has built his career on carefully following fact and legal precedent. Assiduously even-handed, despite being cheated out of a chance at a seat on the Supreme Court by Mitch McConnell, Garland is, some commentators worry, fair-minded to a fault. Bannon, a sixty-seven-year-old former investment banker and movie producer, is a founding father of Trumpism. As Donald Trump’s campaign manager and chief White House strategist, he mastered the art of the performative political lie—an emotive false claim that undermines Americans’ faith in public institutions, plays on their fears and prejudices, and creates a fervent voter base that turns out on Election Day.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS LA

Jan. 6 Committee To Subpoena Former Chapman Law Professor John Eastman

LOS ANGELES (CNN/CBSLA) – The House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection plans to subpoena former Chapman University law professor John Eastman, who worked with former President Donald Trump’s legal team and tried to convince then-Vice President Mike Pence that he could overturn the election results on Jan. 6, a committee aide told CNN on Tuesday. FILE — Chapman University professor John Eastman (left) stands alongside Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, at rally near the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021. (Getty Images) The aide noted that a subpoena would be avoidable if Eastman voluntarily...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Merrick Garland is right to be wary of political prosecutions. But he needs to investigate Trump.

One of the most difficult issues facing any democratic leader is whether to prosecute a predecessor for alleged wrongdoing. Imprisoning a rival can look like vindictiveness and spark a violent backlash (as in South Africa). But not prosecuting a corrupt leader can be an invitation to even greater abuses. “Our research on prosecuting world leaders,” write three University of Washington researchers, “finds that both sweeping immunity and overzealous prosecutions can undermine democracy.”
POTUS
abc17news.com

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify — teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
