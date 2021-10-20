CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Julia

By Robert Kojder
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Julie Cohen and Betsy West. Featuring Julia Child, José Andrés Puerta, Ruth Reichl, Cecile Richards, and Marcus Samuelsson. Julia tells the story of the legendary cookbook author and television superstar who changed the way Americans think about food, television, and even about women. Even for those unfamiliar...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Herald-Dispatch

International Film Festival brings world cinema to Huntington

HUNTINGTON — The Fall International Film Festival returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 21-24, featuring six critically acclaimed films from around the world. “Little Girl” (France) is a portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl, and her family,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
sandiegomagazine.com

The San Diego International Film Festival Celebrates 20 Years

Sponsored Content provided by the San Diego International Film Festival. The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year—and the growth of the Festival along with its economic impact on San Diego is impressive. Asked to reflect on this exciting growth, CEO and Artistic Director of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Athens News

47th and 48th Annual Athens International Film and Video Festival

The 47th and 48th Athens International Film + Video Festivals, both postponed due to COVID, are combined into one, 10-day festival. More than 500 films will be screened and several special events will also be held. Visit http://athensfilmfest.org/ for the screening and special event schedule as well as how to get tickets.
ATHENS, OH
Lake Oswego Review

Review: Exploring love and unease at Portland Film Festival

The Tribune's guest reviewer said film lovers should check out 'Americanish' and 'When Claude Got Shot'This is part of a series of articles on the 2021 Portland Film Festival. Click here for more coverage. Film festivals are often a study in contrasts, a way station for films that don't fit conventional Hollywood programming norms. I would point to two worthy examples this week at the Portland Film Festival — a rom-com and a documentary— that fit and don't fit in interesting ways. One doesn't necessarily expect to see a rom-com at a film festival — Hollywood churns them...
PORTLAND, OR
thepostathens.com

Athens International Film and Video Festival shines light on newcomers to short film

Film buffs and casual viewers alike can find something fun to do through Oct. 24 with the Athens International Film and Video Festival, or AIFVF. The festival will feature a packed schedule of different genres of short films, ranging from animated to documentary-style. All showings of the short films throughout the week will be in-person.
ATHENS, OH
heyuguys.com

7 Days Review – London Film Festival 2021

The setting for this utterly unique romcom is COVID-19 pandemic America, starring two unlikely romantic leads in Miracle Workers co-stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni, and directed by The Resident television series writer-producer Roshan Sethi who makes his memorable directing debut. Ravi (Soni) meets Rita (Viswanathan) for a first date,...
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: Addict Named Hal

Austin-made addiction drama doesn't gloss over its pain. Lane Michael Stanley’s feature debut Addict Named Hal is a solemn one. Set in an addiction recovery house, the Austin-made film follows a young woman, Amy (Natalie L’Amoreaux), believes that, since she’s 21, her reliance on alcohol is a natural one, unaware that the grief of her passing father fuels her ongoing substance abuse.
AUSTIN, TX
theaureview.com

The Card Counter is unsure of which narrative hand it wants to play: Brisbane International Film Festival review

Kenny Rogers so famously told us “You gotta know when to fold ’em”, and in The Card Counter writer/director Paul Schrader seems unsure as to which hand he wants to confidently play. It’s not that this film is poorly made, nor is his commitment to the representation of desolation anything other than pure, but it’s such a bleak, repetitive effort that, conceptually, doesn’t feel uniform.
MOVIES
localsyr.com

Emmy-Nominated CNY Writer Highlights Syracuse International Film Festival

The 18th annual Syracuse International Film Festival returns this year with a special Syracuse native highlighting the in-person event. Emmy Nominated Writer Nick Bernardone is known for his work on AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead,” and “The Walking Dead” and he’ll host a one-on-one opportunity for aspiring writers. The event is meant to educate and encourage others on ways to find success in the writer’s room. It’s also a way for Nick to talk more about his own experiences too.
SYRACUSE, NY
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: King of North Sudan

Oddball geopolitical documentary never quite expunges its Americana. Jeremiah Heaton is the definition of Americana: he’s a farmer, comfortably living out in the Virginia countryside with his wife and three kids. During a stint where he was afforded a considerable amount of time off, he got research-happy and discovered a small plot of unclaimed land on a technicality, between Egypt and Sudan.
AUSTIN, TX
theaureview.com

Swan Song proves an absolute joy to behold due to Udo Kier’s beautiful, vanity-free performance: Brisbane International Film Festival review

German character actor Udo Kier is so synonymous with villainy that his role in Swan Song appears all the more revelatory. But given the actor’s own queer identification and penchant for theatrical performances, a character like his at the centre of Todd Stephens‘s gentle dramedy feels quite in tune with the actor’s aesthetic.
MOVIES
Austin Chronicle

Austin Film Festival Review: Spaghetti Junction

Muddled first feature still shows filmmaker's potential. I’m not going to lie, Kirby McClure’s Spaghetti Junction just was not for me. It’s a confusing and muffled 97 minute journey through a few days in the life of August (Cate Hughes), a teen who recently lost her foot in an auto accident. She has a sister, Shiny (Eleanore Miechkowski), who can’t be bothered with August and is seeming all about sex, drugs, and her heavily tatted and much older boyfriend Antonio (Jesse Gallegos). Her dad (Cameron McHarg) is going through some shit himself and maybe isn’t really paying attention to his girls the way he should. One night, after being dragged to the bowling alley with Shiny and Antonio, August makes them stop the car because she literally has a call of nature. While in the woods doing her business, she sees a light in a drainage pipe. She is drawn to it along with all the magnolia flowers suddenly all around her (they literally appeared as she was urinating. I mean, you see it) but Shiny screams at her and she runs back to the car. August begins to have dreams about the light and magnolias. The next day she returns to the pipe to seek out what or who is there.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Illini

‘Spencer,’ ‘Tsugua Diaries’ highlight second week of Chicago Film Festival

After a week of highly-anticipated premieres, the Chicago International Film Festival returned with a lineup of films just as big and exciting as those from week one. With big name premieres like “Spencer,” featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and a closing night celebration Sunday, the second week of the festival proved to be a success. Here’s buzz’s recap of week two of the Chicago International Film Festival.
CHICAGO, IL

