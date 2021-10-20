57th Chicago International Film Festival Capsule Review – Julia

Muddled first feature still shows filmmaker's potential. I’m not going to lie, Kirby McClure’s Spaghetti Junction just was not for me. It’s a confusing and muffled 97 minute journey through a few days in the life of August (Cate Hughes), a teen who recently lost her foot in an auto accident. She has a sister, Shiny (Eleanore Miechkowski), who can’t be bothered with August and is seeming all about sex, drugs, and her heavily tatted and much older boyfriend Antonio (Jesse Gallegos). Her dad (Cameron McHarg) is going through some shit himself and maybe isn’t really paying attention to his girls the way he should. One night, after being dragged to the bowling alley with Shiny and Antonio, August makes them stop the car because she literally has a call of nature. While in the woods doing her business, she sees a light in a drainage pipe. She is drawn to it along with all the magnolia flowers suddenly all around her (they literally appeared as she was urinating. I mean, you see it) but Shiny screams at her and she runs back to the car. August begins to have dreams about the light and magnolias. The next day she returns to the pipe to seek out what or who is there.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO