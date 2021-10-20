CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrated Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings After Losing Deal for Charter and Calls Out NASCAR in the Process: ‘This Whole F****** Sport Is Financially Not Good for Us’

By Kyle Dalton
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Denny Hamlin had been riding high as a co-owner of 23XI Racing following Bubba Wallace’s historic Cup Series win at Talladega and the first-ever victory for the organization. Last week, however, the three-time Daytona 500 winner came crashing back down to earth when the tentative deal on a charter for a...

