CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon sold at Costco stores recalled

By WGN Radio Digital Desk
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bavUT_0cWVzhZ800

The FDA has released the following :

Ivar’s Soup and Sauce Company, Mukilteo, Washington is recalling 14,968 sleeves of refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, packaged in 2-24oz Sleeved Packs, because of the possibility that the product may contain hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces.

The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon, Costco Item #1270666, was distributed to Costco stores exclusively for retail purchase by consumers in the following states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder soup is packaged in 24 oz clear plastic cups, in a double pack surrounded by a printed paperboard sleeve and has a UPC 0 30383 19649 6.  The ready-to-eat soups have a Use By Date of 12-22-2021 printed on the bottom of the sleeve, and on the edge of the individual cup lids. See photo of product below.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

The problem was discovered on 10-17-21 when a consumer found a piece of plastic in the container they purchased and notified Ivar’s.  No injuries were reported.  The piece of plastic found by the consumer is in the shape of a half circle with some of the center missing, with edges that are sharp and pointed.  The diameter of the circle is approximately 1 ½”.  It is possible that the remainder of the circular plastic is a similarly intact piece or numerous smaller pieces.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More product recalls

The product should be removed from store shelves if present.  Product remaining in the refrigerators of consumers containing the Use By Date of 12-22-2021 should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Consumers are urged not to eat the product.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-425-493-1402, Monday-Friday, 8am-5 pm pacific time zone.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

More raw onions recalled over salmonella: The brand and bags to avoid

Another raw onion recall has been announced, expanding the number of companies and suppliers alerting their customers to potential Salmonella contamination. The latest advisory comes from Potandon Produce, LLC, which says its Green Giant brand is impacted by the issue. Yellow and white whole onions sold in multiple bag sizes are covered by the recall.
FOOD SAFETY
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
WGN Radio

Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus sold in multiple states including Wisconsin recalled due to undeclared pine nuts

The FDA has released the following: Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, of Ward Hill, MA is voluntarily recalling Cedar’s Organic Mediterranean Hommus 10 oz. because it may contain an incorrect back label and undeclared allergen (Pine Nut). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Tree Nuts run the risk of serious or life threatening allergic […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WGN Radio

Walmart recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones due to contamination investigated in two deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released the following: Name of Product:Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Hazard:Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a […]
FOOD SAFETY
WGN Radio

Bobo’s issues an allergy alert on undeclared peanuts in Almond Butter Bars sold at Target

The FDA has released the following: Bobo’s of Boulder, Colorado is issuing a voluntary recall of Bobo’s 4-Pack Almond Butter Protein Bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The 4-Pack Almond […]
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clam Chowder#Food Drink#Upc
Gephardt Daily

2 southern Utah stores among those that sold aromatherapy room spray recalled by Walmart

SOUTHERN UTAH, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two southern Utah stores are among those that sold an aromatherapy room spray that has now been recalled by Walmart. The stores at 1330 S. Providence Center Drive in Cedar City and 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington, Utah, both sold Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, said a news release from Walmart.
UTAH STATE
BGR.com

If you bought this soup at Costco, there’s an FDA recall so throw it out

While some food recalls are implemented out of an abundance of caution, which is the FDA’s way of saying that they’re erring on the side of safety, other recalls arise out of a very real danger to the public. A recent food recall involving Costco soup falls into the latter category. Earlier this week, the FDA announced the recall of thousands of packages of Ivar’s Kettle Classic Clam Chowder With Uncured Bacon. The soup is sold exclusively at Costco. The recall was issued because there’s a possibility some packages may contain hard and sharpened pieces of plastic. The only silver lining...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

A Costco Soup Is Being Recalled Because It May Contain Sharp Pieces of Plastic

Soup sold at Costco locations in 13 states is being recalled because it may contain "hard, sharp opaque plastic pieces." The recall was issued by Ivar's Soup and Sauce Company and shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on October 19. The company is recalling 14,968 sleeves of its refrigerated Kettle Classic Clam Chowder with Uncured Bacon. The notice says that Ivar's discovered the problem when a customer found a circular piece of plastic in their soup and let the company know.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Montana Standard

Corn chowder: A comfort food classic

The one thing I love about the arrival of cooler weather is the return of comfort food. We tend to lean into richer, heartier dishes to warm our cores and bring back fond memories. And there is no better recipe to inaugurate the cold temperatures than this corn chowder. The...
RECIPES
Mashed

Read This If You Recently Bought Clam Chowder From Costco

Costco has plenty of products perfect for the cooler months: boxes of pho, whole-leaf tea packs, and hot cocoa bombs. One comfort food that has been popular for many is its clam chowder from Ivar's. According to one Reddit user, it's a creamy dish that only requires a little bit of salt as a seasoning option. Another Redditor wrote, "excellent chowdah for store bought." This packaged version of chowder takes its name from a classic seafood and chowder restaurant in Seattle, Washington (per Instagram).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Classic Irish Cheese

It's not uncommon for cheeses to have a cult-like following, and Kerrygold's Dubliner cheese definitely has its set of fans. As described by the makers themselves, the creation is a pale yellow cow's milk cheese made for crackers featuring flavors that are described as "sweet and nutty with a piquant bite of aged Parmesan" (per the official website). This Irish import is definitely unique, and by most accounts, really delicious. Says one fan, "This cheese will ruin you from other cheddars. Anything else will taste bland or bad. If they ever quit selling it, I'd be screwed" (via Reddit).
SHOPPING
KIRO 7 Seattle

Power out at Canlis? Order 100 Dick’s burgers

For the first time in 71 years, Canlis lost power on Thursday night during western Washington’s torrential rainstorm. Around 8:09 p.m. the Seattle restaurant lost power, and every table and all four of their private event spaces were full. With the kitchen in darkness and the dining room only lit...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Denver

Supply Chain Issues Create Scary Sight As Colordans Shop For Halloween Costumes

DENVER (CBS4)– The backup in the supply chain is not giving immunity to Halloween stores. While many costumes shops and Halloween stores are back in business, some stores like The Wizard’s Chest in Denver are experiencing a shortage of products and costumes, because of supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “It’s affecting a little bit of last-minute re-orders, or if you’re trying to get something in, specifically that’s hot, we’re a little lower on inventory than we have been in the past,” said Kevin Pohle, the co-owner of The Wizard’s Chest. Pohle said they planned ahead and...
DENVER, CO
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

1K+
Followers
970
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy