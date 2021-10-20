CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers looking for more transparency surrounding data vulnerability incident

By Emilee Kuschel, Ashley Eddy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eW2Zy_0cWVyzFB00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Teachers statewide are speaking out about information security concerns.

It all comes after the news was released last week surrounding Social Security numbers allegedly being accessed on the state board of education’s website by a St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter.

DESE said through a multi-step process, the individual took the records of at least three educators, unencrypted the source code from the webpage, and viewed the social security number of those specific educators.

The newspaper claims Social Security numbers of school teachers, administrators, and counselors across Missouri were vulnerable to public exposure due to programming shortcomings on DESE’s website.

They said the vulnerability was discovered in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.

Missouri State Teachers Association Director of Communication, Todd Fuller, said regardless of the situation, it never should have happened in the first place.

“We don’t want the fact to get lost that teachers’ data may have been accessed inadvertently,” Fuller said. “Regardless of who did it, you wanna make sure they’re protected and so that’s what we need to do moving forward, make sure that any kind of vulnerability is eliminated and that teachers’, any kind of educator data, is protected on any website.”

Fuller said teachers are frustrated with the lack of transparency surrounding the situation.

“You want to find out directly from the entity that has your information and that was actually accessed,” Fuller said. “You want to find out from them directly, and that didn’t necessarily happen in the case of DESE.”

The association issued a statement saying in part, “When Missouri educators share personal information with state agencies, they should be confident that information will remain protected. Unfortunately, that confidence was eroded when it was revealed that personal information of Missouri teachers was accessible through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website.”

He said teachers are now paying close attention to keeping all their information secure.

“Just making sure that you’re vigilant at this time,” Fuller said. “That you’re checking your information to make sure nothing has been accessed.”

Officials with the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri also said last month they experienced a data security incident.

An employee’s email account was accessed by an unauthorized individual, but there was no access to the internal operating system.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Parson shoots the messenger about data vulnerability

Letter: Catholics’ communion policy skewed only to abortion Letter: Unemployed should get jobs, show self-determination Letter: Without voting rights, US could become a dictatorship Letter: Cancer causes more deaths than does the coronavirus Letter: Hawley has dishonored Missouri; bring back McCaskill. Regarding “Parson issues legal threat against Post-Dispatch after database...
POLITICS
Great Bend Post

USD 428 looks to add more licensed teachers

The Great Bend school district is looking for full-time, certified teachers to begin teaching at the beginning of the next school semester. School administrators want to fill six teaching positions that are currently held by substitute teachers. USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp told members of the school board at...
GREAT BEND, KS
The Moore American

EDITORIAL: Transparency on warming shelter data benefits all

Last Sunday, we ran a story laying out the details of the lack of data sharing and transparency we’ve received from city homeless program coordinator Michelle Evans. In the week since, the situation has gotten no better. As reporter Christian Tabak discussed in his story last week, we are asking,...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Conley studies look at teachers, students

To help improve outcomes for Oklahoma public school students, Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, held two interim studies before the House Common Education Committee last week. The studies focused on teacher retention through meaningful professional development and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS). "We all want to see Oklahoma students perform better...
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul seeks to boost COVID-19 data transparency

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday moved to expand access to the state's COVID-19 data with the unveiling of an expanding tracking website to give New Yorkers a better understanding of pandemic-related deaths and cases across the state. At the same time, Hochul also signed two bills meant to expand access...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Fuller
Daily Herald

Lower scores, high absenteeism, more teachers: A first look at how pandemic affected state's students

Preliminary state data released today confirms what many educators and parents predicted about the pandemic-impacted 2020-21 school year, but it's not without hopeful signs. Statewide, chronic absenteeism worsened, fewer students met grade-level expectations in English language arts and mathematics, and the effects of remote learning were hardest on minority students and English language learners, according to preliminary and partial 2021 Illinois Report Card data released Friday morning.
EDUCATION
WDAM-TV

WCSD officials looking into classroom incident

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Wayne County School District are looking into an incident that happened inside one of their classrooms. A video surfaced on social media showing students in a classroom laughing as the teacher is chasing a male student around the room before grabbing ahold of him.
WAYNESBORO, MS
wnynewsnow.com

NYS Takes Steps To Increase Transparency About Government, COVID Data

NEW YORK – New York’ Governor has announced new steps to increase transparency in Government statewide and help better inform the public on Coronavirus data. Governor Kathy Hochul first hinted at creating a new centralized website to track COVID-19 data last week. She followed up on Tuesday launching ny.gov/covid19data. “When...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wvtf.org

A Closer Look at the Narrative Surrounding Virginia's Crime Rate

If you've seen many political ads this fall, you may have the impression that Virginia is experiencing a crime wave. But, criminal justice advocates say the numbers tell a different story. You may have been hearing about rising crime, a narrative that's worrying many people in the criminal justice reform...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Information Security#Social Security Numbers#A St Louis Post Dispatch#Dese
WANE-TV

Bullying at ‘Busco? District reported 0 incidents, most recent data shows

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Code 20-34-6-1, also known as Indiana’s Student Safety Reporting Law, requires school corporations to report student bullying and arrest data for each school to the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) each year. There are four types of incidents that IDOE requires schools to report— verbal,...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
KXLY

A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

Social Security helps keep millions of seniors afloat each year. But the program doesn’t magically fund itself. Rather, it needs revenue to stay afloat. Social Security’s primary source of revenue is the payroll tax it collects. If you’ve ever glanced at your paycheck, you’ll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Education
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

2K+
Followers
735
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy