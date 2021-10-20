CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stephen King wrote the intro for new book about Alabama musician

By Matt Wake
AL.com
AL.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 11 years ago, Dave Gallaher was driving to go play a gig when he received a cellphone call informing him Stephen King had written about Gallaher’s band, Microwave Dave & The Nukes, in King’s final column for Entertainment Weekly magazine. Yes, that Stephen King. As in one of...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

The ghost ship of the Eliza Battle

The death toll is never the same. Some say 30, some as many as 90. As with many historical occurrences, we may never know exactly how many people lost their lives the night the Eliza Battle steamboat went down in March 1858. But most agree her sinking was “one of the greatest calamities” in Alabama history, according to author Rufus Ward in his 2010 book, “The Tombigbee River Steamboats.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AL.com

5 cool things to do in Huntsville this Halloween weekend

Premise for a slasher flick: A local funk band returns from the grave to slay the hometown crowd on Halloween weekend. Welcome to “A Nightmare on Q Street,” the onstage comeback of Quantaphonics, a Huntsville ensemble with horns, keys, backing vocals, the whole thing. Singer Leon Jordan fronts the band. This is their first show in more than a year and their only show this year. In 2018, Quantaphonics quickly became the city’s most buzzed-about live act, before scaling back on live shows and doing some recording, including solo tracks by singer Tara Sayre. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Al Green and Sly & Family Stone, Quantaphonics’ original material includes songs like “Good Time,” “Hollywood” and “Grapefruit.” Support acts for “A Nightmare on Q Street” include world-class R&B singer Wade Brown, known for his time on TV’s “The Voice”, and talented local rapper/singer Pearl Jones. There will also be a costume contest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huey Haha, TikTok comedy star, dead at 22

Huey Haha, a popular comedian on TikTok, died Monday. The up-and-coming entertainer’s death was announced Wednesday in a post on his Instagram page, which included a link to an online fund-raiser to support his daughter and cover funeral expenses. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” the...
CELEBRITIES
AL.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Where to ring in the Magic City Classic on Thursday, Oct. 28

In the words of Birmingham’s Mayor Randall Woodfin, “It’s finally Classic Week. Y’all ready?”. This Saturday, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 80th annual Magic City Classic. The largest HBCU Classic in the country, the historic gridiron rivalry between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30.
ALABAMA STATE
