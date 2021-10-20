Stephen King wrote the intro for new book about Alabama musician

Premise for a slasher flick: A local funk band returns from the grave to slay the hometown crowd on Halloween weekend. Welcome to “A Nightmare on Q Street,” the onstage comeback of Quantaphonics, a Huntsville ensemble with horns, keys, backing vocals, the whole thing. Singer Leon Jordan fronts the band. This is their first show in more than a year and their only show this year. In 2018, Quantaphonics quickly became the city’s most buzzed-about live act, before scaling back on live shows and doing some recording, including solo tracks by singer Tara Sayre. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Al Green and Sly & Family Stone, Quantaphonics’ original material includes songs like “Good Time,” “Hollywood” and “Grapefruit.” Support acts for “A Nightmare on Q Street” include world-class R&B singer Wade Brown, known for his time on TV’s “The Voice”, and talented local rapper/singer Pearl Jones. There will also be a costume contest.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO