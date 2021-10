It’s the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night in the 2021 NBA season opener. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are expected to lead the way once again for the reigning NBA champs as they get ready to celebrate their title by opening up the new NBA year at home. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the Nets and their situation. James Harden and Kevin Durant are set to make an impact once again for Brooklyn. However, the team is currently without Kyrie Irving, who remains unvaccinated and is not with the team.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO