Megan Thee Stallion And Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With These Steamy Photos

By Sharde Gillam
 9 days ago

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her “1 year of fun” with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine and is reliving the couple’s best moments in a series of steamy photos that showed off their adorable relationship.

Yesterday, (Monday, Oct. 18), the Savage rapper took to the ‘Gram to post some super sexy baecation photos of the couple as well as some adorable behind-the-scenes moments of the duo at the 2021 Grammy Awards. “1 year of fun with you,” she captioned the lengthy carousel post that showed off the couple’s loving relationship.

“Y’all so freaking cute,” one of Meg’s many IG followers commented while another said, “Live yo life sis!!! .” Looks like our good sis is living indeed!

But the anniversary tributes didn’t stop there. Pardi then took to his own IG page to share a sweet tribute to his boo, posting a super adorable 1-minute, 25-second montage video that showed fans some of the couple’s most intimate moments. The montage was curated to John Legend’s “All of Me,” and showed off some of Meg’s silly and romantic side, and Pardi’s love for the hit rapper. “1 year, forever to go,” he wrote on the final slide and as the post’s caption.

Check out the video below.

“Love is fire bro,” one of Pardi’s followers commented on the anniversary tribute while another said, “ nah this gangster! .”

We’re here for this endless display of Black love!

