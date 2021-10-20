Our 6 Biggest Takeaways from the First Day of Disney Genie

Today is the day, Disney fans! FastPass is officially Disney history. As of today, October 19, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort has launched the new Disney Genie. Disney Park Guests now have an option to pay to skip the wait on attractions. There are THREE parts to what is available in regards to the general “Disney Genie”. First, there is a complimentary Disney Genie experience in the My Disney Experience mobile app that Disney has said will help Guests have their best Park day. Secondly, there is Disney Genie+ which is basically the old FastPass system but costs Guests $15 per person, per day. And thirdly, there is Lightning Lane. There are a total of EIGHT Lightning Lane attractions that are not available via Disney Genie+. To skip these eight attractions lines, you can purchase a Lightning Lane a-la-carte. While Disney has said pricing for individual Lightning Lane attractions will fluctuate depending on crowd levels, here are the prices of the eight Lightning Lane attractions on Disney Genie’s first day.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO