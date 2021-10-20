CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

By MARY CLARE JALONICK, FARNOUSH AMIRI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony. Still defending his supporters who broke...

