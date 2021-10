The city of Seattle is officially in unchartered territory thanks to Democrat Mayor Jenny Durkan’s vaccine mandate. Roughly 10% of the already understaffed Seattle Police Department has been pulled from the job because they have not submitted proof of vaccination. Staffing is at record lows, with the SPD initiating Stage 3 Mobilization emergency operations, which pulls non-patrol officers from their units to respond to 911 calls.

