Calcasieu Parish School Board Resumes Hurricane Repairs After Funding Issues

Calcasieu Parish School Board Makes Announcement Regarding Change in Mask Mandate in Louisiana. Lake Charles, LA – In response to the October 26, 2021, announcement by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards that he will lift Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has indicated that as of now the CPSB current quarantine rules, which allow parents to opt children out of quarantine if they’re a direct contact at school, do not allow us to opt for the lifting of uniform masking. The Governor said school districts can opt-out of masking if CDC quarantines guidelines are being followed. Since the Calcasieu Parish School Board adopted the Louisiana Department of Education’s parent choice option for quarantines, CPSB does not currently qualify.

