CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish School Board Resumes Hurricane Repairs After Funding Issues

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 9 days ago

Calcasieu Parish School Board Resumes Hurricane Repairs After Funding Issues. The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced that on October 19, 2021, the district received $89.9 million in FEMA reimbursement...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish School Board Makes Announcement Regarding Change in Mask Mandate in Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish School Board Makes Announcement Regarding Change in Mask Mandate in Louisiana. Lake Charles, LA – In response to the October 26, 2021, announcement by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards that he will lift Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has indicated that as of now the CPSB current quarantine rules, which allow parents to opt children out of quarantine if they’re a direct contact at school, do not allow us to opt for the lifting of uniform masking. The Governor said school districts can opt-out of masking if CDC quarantines guidelines are being followed. Since the Calcasieu Parish School Board adopted the Louisiana Department of Education’s parent choice option for quarantines, CPSB does not currently qualify.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Enhanced Risk Potential for Severe Weather Issued for Parts of Louisiana

Enhanced Risk Potential for Severe Weather Issued for Parts of Louisiana. Lake Charles, LA – The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) Potential for Severe Weather for the area southeast of an Alexandria to Lake Charles line. This includes all areas east of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish. The remainder of the area has a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5.)
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Schools Receive $5.4 Million in ‘Accelerating Schools’ Funding

Louisiana Schools Receive $5.4 Million in ‘Accelerating Schools’ Funding. Baton Rouge, LA – On October 21, 2021, the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the allocation of $5.4 million dollars in Accelerating Schools funding to various schools throughout the state. The Accelerating Schools initiative distributes an additional $50,000 to $100,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to the schools with the greatest decreases in student mastery performance and/or the greatest increases in student unsatisfactory performance from 2019 to 2021 on Louisiana’s statewide assessment.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
City
Delta, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Education
Calcasieu Parish News

Food for Seniors Program in Calcasieu Parish

After being closed due to delivery issues caused by Hurricane Ida, all pickup sites for the Food for Seniors Program’s food box distribution will be open Friday, October 15, 2021. The Food for Seniors program is to eliminate hunger by providing nourishment and encouragement to senior citizens. This program provides...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Increase to Louisiana WIC Benefits Extended Through December 2021

Increase to Louisiana WIC Benefits Extended Through December 2021. From the Louisiana Department of Health – Families and pregnant individuals participating in Louisiana’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will continue to receive extra help with purchasing fruits and vegetables through a Continuing Resolution of the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cpsb#Hurricane Delta
Calcasieu Parish News

US 171 Lane Closures in Lake Charles October 5

Lake Charles, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that US 171 northbound and southbound over Calcasieu River (MP 3.5) will have alternating lane closures on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. The lane closures are necessary for cleaning the bridge deck. Work...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

US 171 Northbound Lane Closures in Moss Bluff for 4 Weeks Starting October 6

US 171 Northbound Lane Closures in Moss Bluff for 4 Weeks Starting October 6. Moss Bluff, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that beginning Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, at 8:00 AM the Northbound right lane and right turn lane of US 171 at Topsy Road in Moss Bluff will be closed. This closure will continue Monday through Friday 8:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Saturday and all day Sunday for approximately four weeks weather permitting. This closure is needed for turn lane construction.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
785
Post
651K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy